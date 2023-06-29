https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/nicaragua-russia-discussing-trade-in-national-currencies---nicaraguan-foreign-minister-1111539048.html

Nicaragua Interested in Joining BRICS to Promote Multipolar World, Unity - Top Diplomat

Nicaragua Interested in Joining BRICS to Promote Multipolar World, Unity - Top Diplomat

Managua and Moscow are having conversations with respect to conducting trade in national currencies, including when paying for Russian wheat, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik.

2023-06-29T06:17+0000

2023-06-29T06:17+0000

2023-06-29T06:29+0000

nicaragua

russia

managua

sergey lavrov

world

brics

the united nations (un)

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096603406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64f767e1c83a58c44342ab703000b01f.jpg

"Nicaragua has already expressed its interest in joining BRICS. It’s logical because it's a new way, new world, where developing countries can have better unity and have better development, a better world, a multipolar world," Denis Moncada said.Managua and Moscow are having conversations with respect to conducting trade in national currencies, including when paying for Russian wheat, Denis Moncada told."It's a topic [switching to national currencies] of conversations that is universal among friends that are fighting against US hegemony. These are necessary discussions. This mess started conversations that we're sustaining among our representatives and our banking representatives," Moncada said. The foreign minister also said Nicaragua would like to pay for Russian wheat in either rubles or cordoba.In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Nicaragua as part of his Latin American tour.Managua considers the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline an act of state terrorism by the West, Moncada said."It's very clear, which countries execute these acts - the NATO, the USA, their allies - against the countries that are trying to defend their security and severity," Moncada said.Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation of charges of international terrorism.The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Many nations are trying to exploit the United Nations in their own favor, Denis Moncada added."The UN is an organization that has the goals to contribute to peace, security and stability in the world, and achieve a better world. Obviously, a lot of powers try to instrumentalize it in their favor," Moncada said. "But the peoples are fighting through international law, through the Charter of United Nations to have a full participation in a full UN in a positive way within the Charter or the United Nations trying to modify, refound it, so that we have a UN, that works."The foreign minister also called on other countries to come together to defend against these measures.When asked about the plans for the upcoming UN General Assembly high-level week, Moncada pointed out that Nicaragua tries to bring policy, improve solidarity, defend the international law and the UN Charter as well as solidarity with all the countries impacted by unilateral measures, including by the United States and other nations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/next-stop-russian-fm-arrives-in-nicaragua-amid-tour-of-latin-america-1109676757.html

nicaragua

russia

managua

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nicaragua, russia, trade in national currencies, russian wheat