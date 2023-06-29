https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/raytheon-calls-in-retired-engineers-to-restart-production-of-stinger-missiles-1111537156.html

Raytheon Calls in Retired Engineers to Restart Production of Stinger Missiles

Raytheon has called in retired engineers to teach employees how to build the US-made FIM-92 Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and restart the production of missiles, Raytheon President Wesley Kremer has said.

Raytheon has called in retired engineers to teach employees how to build the US-made FIM-92 Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and restart the production of missiles, Raytheon President Wesley Kremer has said. He added that it was impossible to use 3D printers and automation to speed up the manufacturing process as it would require redesigning the weapon and a lengthy weapon certification process. "You'd have to redesign the entire seeker in order to automate it," he said, adding that the company must assemble the weapons by hand - the same way they were built four decades ago.

