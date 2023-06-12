International
Live Outside the Hospital Where Italian Ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi Died
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/raytheon-to-give-ukraine-5-patriot-systems-by-end-of-2024-1111087679.html
Raytheon to Give Ukraine 5 Patriot Systems by End of 2024
Raytheon to Give Ukraine 5 Patriot Systems by End of 2024
Raytheon Technologies plans to deliver five more air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of 2024, its chief executive said.
2023-06-12T14:14+0000
2023-06-12T14:14+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
patriot missile system
us arms for ukraine
russia-nato showdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_080655e63c912b4cb118e03ee44a70f3.jpg
Greg Hayes told the American news outlet that the Arizona-based company wanted to increase production of surface-to-air missiles to 12 a year. Ukraine currently has two full Patriot systems at its disposal, which include a launcher, radar and a control station. The Ukrainian military reportedly changed the settings to allow for the tracking and destruction of hypersonic missiles, which travel at twice the speed of missiles the Patriot was designed for. The Russian Defense Ministry said in mid-May that Russian troops had destroyed a Kiev-stationed Patriot with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced a successful hit on another Patriot two weeks later.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230517/unstoppable-kinzhal-one-us-made-patriot-cracked-up-more-to-come-1110424287.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/russias-kinzhal-missile-destroys-patriot-system-in-kiev-1110397858.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/11/1110412183_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe2a5bec26753a84ac27a3828d03f01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military, patriot missiles, patriot defense system, kinzhal vs patriot, us arms for ukraine
military, patriot missiles, patriot defense system, kinzhal vs patriot, us arms for ukraine

Raytheon to Give Ukraine 5 Patriot Systems by End of 2024

14:14 GMT 12.06.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise "Tobruq Legacy 2017" at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase some 230 km. (144 miles) east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 20, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Raytheon Technologies plans to deliver five more air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of 2024, its chief executive said.
Greg Hayes told the American news outlet that the Arizona-based company wanted to increase production of surface-to-air missiles to 12 a year.
A Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Unstoppable Kinzhal: One US-Made Patriot 'Cracked Up', More to Come
17 May, 18:05 GMT
Ukraine currently has two full Patriot systems at its disposal, which include a launcher, radar and a control station.
The Ukrainian military reportedly changed the settings to allow for the tracking and destruction of hypersonic missiles, which travel at twice the speed of missiles the Patriot was designed for.
The Russian Aerospace Forces conducts test launch of a Kinzhal hypersonic aviation and missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Hits US-Made Patriot System in Kiev
16 May, 10:39 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry said in mid-May that Russian troops had destroyed a Kiev-stationed Patriot with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced a successful hit on another Patriot two weeks later.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала