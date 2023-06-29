https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/sanctions-obstruct-china-us-military-communication---diplomat-1111543907.html

Sanctions Obstruct China-US Military Communication - Diplomat

Sanctions Obstruct China-US Military Communication - Diplomat

Amid strained US-China relations, a Chinese diplomat has urged the Biden administration to lift sanctions against China as a proviso for facilitating high-level military communication between the two nations.

2023-06-29T13:20+0000

2023-06-29T13:20+0000

2023-06-29T19:21+0000

world

viral

joe biden

antony blinken

wenjian liu

washington

beijing

china

chinese embassy

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089477191_0:74:1280:795_1920x0_80_0_0_e25fa12aa5d8c4f8963c48ef05e37fa2.jpg

The current situation faced by the US Joe Biden administration demonstrates the unexpected repercussions of sanctions used to express dissatisfaction or influence other countries' actions. This highlights Beijing's unease in a recent statement from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, through its spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, accusing the US’ sanctions policy of playing role in their strained military relationship, thereby underscoring the need for Washington to remove the restrictive measures.Liu Pengyu also called for removing obstacles to negotiations and negatively assessed the dispatch of American warships and aircraft to areas located near China.The diplomatic relationship between the United States and China hangs precariously, teetering between normalization and conflicting actions. While formal dialogues hint at reconciliation, ongoing economic pressures persist, including the Trump-era tariff hike on Chinese goods, and the US spearheading joint efforts of the G7 countries at the Hiroshima Summit to impose investment and trade restrictions on China. These maneuvers serve as tactical attempts to gain strategic leverage, while also extending the olive branch of diplomacy.Also, the issue of US policy on Taiwan relations adds contention in the face of Beijing's adherence to the “One-China principle." Furthermore, the increased US military drills in the Asia-Pacific region with Indonesia and South Korea further strain Washington's relationship with China.The Biden administration has expressed its intent to improve relations with China, a commitment emphasized by Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent diplomatic visit to Beijing. However, skepticism has arisen in light of the complex backdrop against which such gestures occur. For instance, President Biden labeling Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" appears inconsistent with the pursuit of reconciliation.The US diplomatic ballet combines gestures of peace with undercurrents of assertiveness. While this contradiction may serve US interests, it underscores the fragile nature of US-China ties. As these global superpowers navigate their intricate diplomatic tango, the discrepancy between rhetoric and action becomes increasingly apparent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230201/beijing-says-aukus-fuels-arms-race-in-asia-pacific-undermines-nuclear-non-proliferation-1106883565.html

washington

beijing

china

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china relations, biden administration, sanctions against china, high-level military communication, chinese embassy in washington d.c., liu pengyu, chinese defense minister li shangfu, us defense secretary lloyd austin, beijing, house speaker nancy pelosi, pentagon, security conference in singapore, china, biden leadership, us sanctions, state department spokesperson matthew miller, secretary of state antony blinken, asian pacific, us military presence near china's borders, freedom of navigation, christopher johnson, senior fellow on chinese politics at the asia society policy institute's center for china analysis.