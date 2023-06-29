https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/sanctions-obstruct-china-us-military-communication---diplomat-1111543907.html
Sanctions Obstruct China-US Military Communication - Diplomat
Amid strained US-China relations, a Chinese diplomat has urged the Biden administration to lift sanctions against China as a proviso for facilitating high-level military communication between the two nations.
13:20 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 19:21 GMT 29.06.2023)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following his visit to Beijing, said military cooperation dialogue is "work in progress" as the United States and China have not agreed to resume military-to-military communication amid rising tensions in the bilateral relationship.
The current situation
faced by the US Joe Biden administration demonstrates the unexpected repercussions of sanctions used to express dissatisfaction or influence other countries' actions. This highlights Beijing's unease in a recent statement from the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, through its spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, accusing the US’ sanctions policy of playing role in their strained military relationship, thereby underscoring the need for Washington to remove the restrictive measures.
“The US side knows the reason for difficulties in its military-to-military relations with China — it actually imposed unilateral sanctions on China,” Liu expressed.
Liu Pengyu also called for removing obstacles to negotiations and negatively assessed the dispatch of American warships and aircraft to areas located near China.
The diplomatic relationship between the United States and China hangs precariously, teetering between normalization and conflicting actions. While formal dialogues hint at reconciliation, ongoing economic pressures persist, including the Trump-era tariff hike
on Chinese goods, and the US spearheading joint efforts of the G7 countries at the Hiroshima Summit
to impose investment and trade restrictions on China. These maneuvers serve as tactical attempts to gain strategic leverage, while also extending the olive branch of diplomacy.
Also, the issue of US policy
on Taiwan relations adds contention in the face of Beijing's adherence to the “One-China principle
." Furthermore, the increased US military drills
in the Asia-Pacific region with Indonesia and South Korea further strain Washington's relationship with China.
The Biden administration has expressed its intent to improve relations with China, a commitment emphasized by Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent diplomatic visit to Beijing. However, skepticism has arisen in light of the complex backdrop against which such gestures occur. For instance, President Biden labeling Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator"
appears inconsistent with the pursuit of reconciliation.
The US diplomatic ballet combines gestures of peace with undercurrents of assertiveness. While this contradiction may serve US interests, it underscores the fragile nature of US-China ties
. As these global superpowers navigate their intricate diplomatic tango, the discrepancy between rhetoric and action becomes increasingly apparent.