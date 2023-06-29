International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/uae-foreign-ministry-summons-swedish-ambassador-protests-over-quran-burning-in-stockholm-1111554740.html
UAE Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador, Protests Over Quran Burning in Stockholm
UAE Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador, Protests Over Quran Burning in Stockholm
The UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Swedish Ambassador Liese-Lotte Andersen to hand a note of protest in connection with the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.
2023-06-29T14:56+0000
2023-06-29T14:57+0000
world
stockholm
sweden
uae foreign ministry
uae
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105418/77/1054187730_0:48:1920:1128_1920x0_80_0_0_669f472b1af54ac13f53a66eda221c3c.jpg
The UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Swedish Ambassador Liese-Lotte Andersen to hand a note of protest in connection with the burning of the Quran in Stockholm. "The UAE Foreign Ministry informed the ambassador of the state's strong protest and condemnation of the Swedish government's granting permission to extremists in the capital Stockholm to burn the book of the Holy Quran, as well as its evasion of its responsibility and disrespect for humanitarian values in this regard," the ministry said on Twitter.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/several-muslim-countries-condemn-quran-burning-in-sweden-1111543370.html
stockholm
sweden
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105418/77/1054187730_298:0:1835:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_a737507a59d6a17622be5319f543a56e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uae, sweden, uae foreign minitry, ambassador summoning, quran burning, muslim islam
uae, sweden, uae foreign minitry, ambassador summoning, quran burning, muslim islam

UAE Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador, Protests Over Quran Burning in Stockholm

14:56 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 29.06.2023)
CC0 / / Quran
Quran - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DOHA (Sputnik) - On Wednesday, media reported that the Swedish police allowed the protest action featuring the burning of a Quran near the main mosque in Stockholm on the day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the decision of the police was "legal but inappropriate."
The UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Swedish Ambassador Liese-Lotte Andersen to hand a note of protest in connection with the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.
"The UAE Foreign Ministry informed the ambassador of the state's strong protest and condemnation of the Swedish government's granting permission to extremists in the capital Stockholm to burn the book of the Holy Quran, as well as its evasion of its responsibility and disrespect for humanitarian values in this regard," the ministry said on Twitter.
Quran - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
World
Several Muslim Countries Condemn Quran Burning in Sweden
10:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала