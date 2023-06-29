https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/uae-foreign-ministry-summons-swedish-ambassador-protests-over-quran-burning-in-stockholm-1111554740.html

UAE Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador, Protests Over Quran Burning in Stockholm

The UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Swedish Ambassador Liese-Lotte Andersen to hand a note of protest in connection with the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Swedish Ambassador Liese-Lotte Andersen to hand a note of protest in connection with the burning of the Quran in Stockholm. "The UAE Foreign Ministry informed the ambassador of the state's strong protest and condemnation of the Swedish government's granting permission to extremists in the capital Stockholm to burn the book of the Holy Quran, as well as its evasion of its responsibility and disrespect for humanitarian values in this regard," the ministry said on Twitter.

