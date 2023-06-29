International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Reveals Russian Vehicle That Brings Chaos to Ukrainian Forces
US Reveals Russian Vehicle That Brings Chaos to Ukrainian Forces
Russia's "Zamedlenye" landmine machine is wreaking havoc in the ranks of advancing Ukrainian brigades, according to media reports.
Russia's 'Zemledelie' (Farming) landmine machine is wreaking havoc in the ranks of advancing Ukrainian troops, according to media reports in the US.According to the media, minefields pose a serious problem for any attacking force. A 70-ton Leopard 2, the front end of which can withstand a hit from sophisticated anti-tank shells, can be immobilized by ordinary mines laid by the 'Zemledelie' system. Even at low density, explosive devices of this type interfere with the mobility of the Ukrainian forces and impede their action.
US Reveals Russian Vehicle That Brings Chaos to Ukrainian Forces

05:59 GMT 29.06.2023
Military equipment is heading to the center of Moscow for a night rehearsal of the parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. On the right: SDM remote mining engineering system.
Military equipment is heading to the center of Moscow for a night rehearsal of the parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. On the right: SDM remote mining engineering system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Михаил Воскресенский
/
Go to the mediabank
A machine for laying landmines is designed to create a defensive barrier that ought to impede the progress of the enemy and protect valuable assets.
Russia's 'Zemledelie' (Farming) landmine machine is wreaking havoc in the ranks of advancing Ukrainian troops, according to media reports in the US.

"Controlled by Russia's bomb squad, rather than artillery, the 'Zemledelie' system is clearly a threat to Ukraine's counteroffensive. For example, it may have played a role in the infamous armored attack by the 47th Ukrainian Mechanized Brigade that took place in early June near Malaya Tokmachka. The battle resulted in the Ukrainians abandoning several Leopard 2 tanks and 16 Bradley combat vehicles," the American correspondent wrote.

According to the media, minefields pose a serious problem for any attacking force. A 70-ton Leopard 2, the front end of which can withstand a hit from sophisticated anti-tank shells, can be immobilized by ordinary mines laid by the 'Zemledelie' system.
Even at low density, explosive devices of this type interfere with the mobility of the Ukrainian forces and impede their action.
