US Reveals Russian Vehicle That Brings Chaos to Ukrainian Forces

Russia's "Zamedlenye" landmine machine is wreaking havoc in the ranks of advancing Ukrainian brigades, according to media reports.

Russia's 'Zemledelie' (Farming) landmine machine is wreaking havoc in the ranks of advancing Ukrainian troops, according to media reports in the US.According to the media, minefields pose a serious problem for any attacking force. A 70-ton Leopard 2, the front end of which can withstand a hit from sophisticated anti-tank shells, can be immobilized by ordinary mines laid by the 'Zemledelie' system. Even at low density, explosive devices of this type interfere with the mobility of the Ukrainian forces and impede their action.

ukraine

russia

