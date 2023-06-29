https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/us-state-dept-oks-possible-15-billion-sale-of-missile-defense-systems-to-poland-1111536745.html

US State Dept. OKs Possible $15 Billion Sale of Missile Defense Systems to Poland

The US State Department approved a possible $15 billion sale of an Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System and related equipment to Poland, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Poland of an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $15 billion," the DSCA said in a statement. Poland has requested to purchase "two of a two-phase program for an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) enabled PATRIOT Configuration-3+ with modernized sensors and components," including 48 PATRIOT M903 Launch Stations, up to 644 PATRIOT Advanced Capability 3 Missile Segment Enhanced missiles, 48 Launcher Interface Network Kits, 12 Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensors (LTAMDS) and 12 Large Tactical Power Systems for LTAMDS, the statement read. The request also includes communications equipment, tools, test and support equipment, generators, spare parts and other related equipment. The DSCA added that the proposed sale will "support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives" of the US by strengthening the security of a NATO ally and will enhance Poland's missile defense capabilities, noting that the sale will "not alter the basic military balance in the region."

