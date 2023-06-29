https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/watch-russian-precision-guided-projectile-destroys-ukrainian-forces-warehouse--1111548067.html

Watch: Russian Precision-Guided Projectile Destroys Ukrainian Forces Warehouse

Watch: Russian Precision-Guided Projectile Destroys Ukrainian Forces Warehouse

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a precision-guided missile fired from Russia's Krasnopol system blowing up a warehouse belonging to Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a precision-guided missile fired from Russia's Krasnopol system blowing up a warehouse belonging to Ukrainian forces.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.

