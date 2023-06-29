https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/watch-russian-precision-guided-projectile-destroys-ukrainian-forces-warehouse--1111548067.html
Watch: Russian Precision-Guided Projectile Destroys Ukrainian Forces Warehouse
Watch: Russian Precision-Guided Projectile Destroys Ukrainian Forces Warehouse
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a precision-guided missile fired from Russia's Krasnopol system blowing up a warehouse belonging to Ukrainian forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a precision-guided missile fired from Russia's Krasnopol system blowing up a warehouse belonging to Ukrainian forces.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
Watch: Russian Precision-Guided Projectile Destroys Ukrainian Forces Warehouse
13:01 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 29.06.2023)
The Krasnopol system is a precision-guided artillery system developed by Russia. It uses laser guidance so that it can fire 152mm and 155mm projectiles at enemy targets with tremendous accuracy up to a range of 20km.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a precision-guided missile fired from Russia's Krasnopol system blowing up a warehouse belonging to Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops
are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.