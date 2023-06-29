https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/watch-russian-t-80bvm-tank-hits-us-made-ukrainian-bradley-from-covered-position-1111540237.html
WATCH: Russian T-80BVM Tank Hits US-Made Ukrainian Bradley From Covered Position
WATCH: Russian T-80BVM Tank Hits US-Made Ukrainian Bradley From Covered Position
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank hitting a US-made Ukrainian Bradley from a covered position at a distance of about 9.5 km in the Kupyansk direction.
2023-06-29T10:48+0000
2023-06-29T10:48+0000
2023-06-29T10:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
t-80
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111539313_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_874680591006c06413347e5225c8c6d5.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank hitting a US-made Ukrainian Bradley from a covered position at a distance of about 9.5km in the Kupyansk direction.The Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had lost about 430 soldiers in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk, and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours. Moscow noted that Kiev’s forces have continued offensive attempts in Donetsk and other directions during the past day, and the Russian military have repelled two attacks near the settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/why-more-us-bradley-armored-vehicles-wont-boost-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111520165.html
donetsk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111539313_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fdb45713048705a4858cf72d228bf01d.png
Russian T-80BVM tank hits US-made Ukrainian Bradley from covered position at distance of about 9.5km in Kupyansk direction
Russian T-80BVM tank hits US-made Ukrainian Bradley from covered position at distance of about 9.5km in Kupyansk direction
2023-06-29T10:48+0000
true
PT0M47S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, us-made ukrainian bradley, russian t-80bvm tank
russian defense ministry, us-made ukrainian bradley, russian t-80bvm tank
WATCH: Russian T-80BVM Tank Hits US-Made Ukrainian Bradley From Covered Position
The T-80BVM tank is a modernized version of the T-80 main battle tank. This upgrade is specifically designed to enhance the tank's combat capabilities and improve its overall performance on the battlefield. The T-80BVM features a number of advancements, including improved firepower, enhanced protection, and increased mobility.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank hitting a US-made Ukrainian Bradley
from a covered position at a distance of about 9.5km in the Kupyansk direction.
The Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had lost about 430 soldiers in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk, and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours. Moscow noted that Kiev’s forces have continued offensive attempts in Donetsk and other directions during the past day, and the Russian military have repelled two attacks near the settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.