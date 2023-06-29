International
BREAKING: Prigozhin Was Informed That Wagner Would Not Receive Funding Without Contracts With Russian MoD - Lawmaker
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
WATCH: Russian T-80BVM Tank Hits US-Made Ukrainian Bradley From Covered Position
WATCH: Russian T-80BVM Tank Hits US-Made Ukrainian Bradley From Covered Position
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank hitting a US-made Ukrainian Bradley from a covered position at a distance of about 9.5 km in the Kupyansk direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank hitting a US-made Ukrainian Bradley from a covered position at a distance of about 9.5km in the Kupyansk direction.The Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had lost about 430 soldiers in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk, and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours. Moscow noted that Kiev’s forces have continued offensive attempts in Donetsk and other directions during the past day, and the Russian military have repelled two attacks near the settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.
10:48 GMT 29.06.2023
The T-80BVM tank is a modernized version of the T-80 main battle tank. This upgrade is specifically designed to enhance the tank's combat capabilities and improve its overall performance on the battlefield. The T-80BVM features a number of advancements, including improved firepower, enhanced protection, and increased mobility.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank hitting a US-made Ukrainian Bradley from a covered position at a distance of about 9.5km in the Kupyansk direction.
The Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had lost about 430 soldiers in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk, and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours. Moscow noted that Kiev’s forces have continued offensive attempts in Donetsk and other directions during the past day, and the Russian military have repelled two attacks near the settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.
