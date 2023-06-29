https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/watch-russian-t-80bvm-tank-hits-us-made-ukrainian-bradley-from-covered-position-1111540237.html

WATCH: Russian T-80BVM Tank Hits US-Made Ukrainian Bradley From Covered Position

WATCH: Russian T-80BVM Tank Hits US-Made Ukrainian Bradley From Covered Position

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank hitting a US-made Ukrainian Bradley from a covered position at a distance of about 9.5 km in the Kupyansk direction.

2023-06-29T10:48+0000

2023-06-29T10:48+0000

2023-06-29T10:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

t-80

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111539313_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_874680591006c06413347e5225c8c6d5.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank hitting a US-made Ukrainian Bradley from a covered position at a distance of about 9.5km in the Kupyansk direction.The Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine had lost about 430 soldiers in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman, South Donetsk, and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours. Moscow noted that Kiev’s forces have continued offensive attempts in Donetsk and other directions during the past day, and the Russian military have repelled two attacks near the settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/why-more-us-bradley-armored-vehicles-wont-boost-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111520165.html

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian T-80BVM tank hits US-made Ukrainian Bradley from covered position at distance of about 9.5km in Kupyansk direction Russian T-80BVM tank hits US-made Ukrainian Bradley from covered position at distance of about 9.5km in Kupyansk direction 2023-06-29T10:48+0000 true PT0M47S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, us-made ukrainian bradley, russian t-80bvm tank