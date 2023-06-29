https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/yellen-voices-hope-visiting-china-will-help-resume-contacts-between-us-chinese-officials-1111542368.html

Yellen Voices Hope Visiting China Will Help Resume Contacts Between US, Chinese Officials

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has expressed hope that her upcoming visit to China would help Beijing and Washington re-establish contacts between leaders and senior officials of the two countries, as well as ensure "healthy competition."

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has expressed hope that her upcoming visit to China would help Beijing and Washington re-establish contacts between leaders and senior officials of the two countries, as well as ensure "healthy competition." The US official added that she could not give the exact date of her upcoming trip. The US treasury secretary is going to be the second Biden administration official to travel to Beijing after a souring in relations between the two countries. Earlier in the month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a trip to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.

