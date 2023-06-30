https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/brics-partners-see-futility-of-discussing-ukraine-conflict-without-moscow-1111563644.html
BRICS Partners See Futility of Discussing Ukraine Conflict Without Moscow
Russian partners within the BRICS bloc understand the futility of discussing the settlement of the Ukraine conflict without Moscow, Pavel Knyazev, an ambassador at large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and sous-sherpa of Russia in BRICS, told Sputnik on Friday.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said Sunday that national security and political advisers from Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey and Japan attended a meeting in Copenhagen to discuss the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, adding that the sides agreed to continue consultations in this format. Yermak also said that Ukraine wanted to host a so-called global peace summit for the discussion of Kiev's peace plan. "About this initiative - this is, as you know, an attempt to promote the ultimatums that Zelensky is proposing and the line that his patrons in the West are promoting. Everyone, including our BRICS partners, understands the futility of such discussions of the situation in Ukraine or a settlement between Ukraine and Russia without Russia," Knyazev said, commenting on the meeting in Copenhagen.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian partners within the BRICS bloc understand the futility of discussing the settlement of the Ukraine conflict without Moscow, Pavel Knyazev, an ambassador at large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and sous-sherpa of Russia in BRICS, told Sputnik on Friday.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said Sunday that national security and political advisers from Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey and Japan attended a meeting in Copenhagen to discuss the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, adding that the sides agreed to continue consultations in this format. Yermak also said that Ukraine wanted to host a so-called global peace summit for the discussion of Kiev's peace plan.
"About this initiative - this is, as you know, an attempt to promote the ultimatums that Zelensky is proposing and the line that his patrons in the West are promoting. Everyone, including our BRICS partners
, understands the futility of such discussions of the situation in Ukraine or a settlement between Ukraine and Russia without Russia," Knyazev said, commenting on the meeting in Copenhagen.