EU Leaders Say Concerned Over Tensions in Taiwan Strait, Committed to One China Policy

European Union leaders are concerned about the highly tense situation around the Taiwan Strait, but reaffirm the bloc's commitment to the One China policy, according to the document outlining the results of a two-day summit in Brussels out on Friday.

European Union leaders are concerned about the highly tense situation around the Taiwan Strait, but reaffirm the bloc's commitment to the One China policy, according to the document outlining the results of a two-day summit in Brussels out on Friday. Meanwhile, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the EU should have its own approach to China, knowing that transatlantic partners have a "very strong view" on the issue. The European Council convened for a two-day summit in Brussels from June 29-30 to discuss, among other things, the latest developments in the Ukrainian conflict, EU-NATO cooperation and the bloc's relations with China in light of the upcoming meeting between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in July. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participated in the summit. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

