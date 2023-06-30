https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/european-council-on-foreign-relations-europe-becoming-us-vassal-1111560920.html

European Council on Foreign Relations: Europe Becoming US Vassal

European Council on Foreign Relations: Europe Becoming US Vassal

A new report by the European Council on Foreign Relations argues that Europe is becoming vassalized by the US empire.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Switzerland rejects call to send tanks to Ukraine. Also, Sergey Lavrov says that Russia is in a fight against the world.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss President Biden's health problems. 68% of US voters have worries about President Biden's health. Also, President Biden referred to the conflict in Ukraine as Iraq, and John Kerry danced around the legality of the Iraq invasion on French television.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, and writer, joins us to discuss China. It appears that decoupling from China is not on the European agenda. Also, China is offering the US a military cooperation deal.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss articles from the Black Agenda Report. Oceangate is just another example of how the wealthy kill people worldwide. Also, human suffering worsens in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Sweden is getting heat from the Muslim world for allowing state-sponsored Quran burning. Also, a Palestinian journalist who was accused of anti-semitism and fired in Germany won her court case.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Federal Reserve argues that big banks would survive a massive economic shock. Also, Congress is pushing to tie Medicaid to work.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Europe. Evidence is coming out that a large number of Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries were killed in a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss Latin America. Nicaragua is interested in joining BRICS. Also, Venezuela repudiates the International Criminal Court as a tool of US imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

