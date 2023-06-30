https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/find-out-how-instructors-of-russian-worldwide-are-sharpening-their-teaching-skills---1111578782.html
Find Out How Instructors of Russian Worldwide Are Sharpening Their Teaching Skills
Russian House (also known as Rossotrudnichestvo) held a series of methodological activities for Russian language teachers abroad.
The initiative titled "Organization of Russian Language Courses Taught as Foreign Language Abroad" is running from June 24 to July 1, 2023. The project's online platform served as a hub for foreign teachers of Russian who wanted to improve their professional skills.Over the course of a week, the participating Russian language teachers from various countries delved into the nuances of intensive Russian language teaching methods. They discussed such pressing issues like course organization and the use of electronic educational resources.In addition, the participants got acquainted with the latest methodological approaches and contemporary literature designed to facilitate the teaching of Russian.Activities were conducted through a combination of online webinars and other interactive formats to ensure comprehensive access to educational materials. Participants could also conveniently access these resources offline via the project's website.Upon successfully completing the methodological activities, all participants received certificates as evidence of their professional development.Taking part in the program is entirely free. To apply, simply fill out the registration form available at this link.
