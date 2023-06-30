https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/find-out-how-instructors-of-russian-worldwide-are-sharpening-their-teaching-skills---1111578782.html

Find Out How Instructors of Russian Worldwide Are Sharpening Their Teaching Skills

Find Out How Instructors of Russian Worldwide Are Sharpening Their Teaching Skills

Russian House (also known as Rossotrudnichestvo) held a series of methodological activities for Russian language teachers abroad.

2023-06-30T14:13+0000

2023-06-30T14:13+0000

2023-06-30T14:13+0000

beyond politics

russian language

russia

society

rossotrudnichestvo

teachers

education

program

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111580151_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_d5ff0a462f42186827bd1f893c22ca06.jpg

The initiative titled "Organization of Russian Language Courses Taught as Foreign Language Abroad" is running from June 24 to July 1, 2023. The project's online platform served as a hub for foreign teachers of Russian who wanted to improve their professional skills.Over the course of a week, the participating Russian language teachers from various countries delved into the nuances of intensive Russian language teaching methods. They discussed such pressing issues like course organization and the use of electronic educational resources.In addition, the participants got acquainted with the latest methodological approaches and contemporary literature designed to facilitate the teaching of Russian.Activities were conducted through a combination of online webinars and other interactive formats to ensure comprehensive access to educational materials. Participants could also conveniently access these resources offline via the project's website.Upon successfully completing the methodological activities, all participants received certificates as evidence of their professional development.Taking part in the program is entirely free. To apply, simply fill out the registration form available at this link.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/free-educational-program-for-russian-language-teachers-abroad-launched-1111334865.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian house, rossotrudnichestvo, russian language teachers abroad, russian language teaching, russian language, russian language learning