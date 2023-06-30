https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/hunter-bidens-lawyer-sends-scathing-letter-to-gop-chair-over-misinformation-campaign-1111590738.html

Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Sends Scathing Letter to GOP Chair Over 'Misinformation Campaign'

Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Sends Scathing Letter to GOP Chair Over 'Misinformation Campaign'

Biden’s lawyer reportedly sent a scathing letter to Smith. The letter, according to a report, accuses Smith of trying to undermine the law and feeding misinformation.

2023-06-30T22:49+0000

2023-06-30T22:49+0000

2023-06-30T22:48+0000

americas

hunter biden

irs

us politics

law

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110232732_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e3c6cb37f6d6be66039b286004dec27.jpg

One of Hunter Biden’s lawyers reportedly sent a scathing letter on Friday to US Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), the chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, accusing him of feeding a "misinformation campaign" against the Biden son.US media reported the letter claimed Smith was trying to undermine the law and feed “the misinformation campaign to harm our client, Hunter Biden, as a vehicle to attack his father.”In the letter, Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell references transcripts of interviews between the committee and IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, who earlier told the panel he had copies of WhatsApp messages in which Hunter Biden allegedly attempted to use his father's position as then-vice president to influence his business dealings."I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction,” reads the message, from 2017, which was allegedly sent from Hunter Biden to a Chinese businessman.Last week, Smith released transcripts of the interviews while the White House and Justice Department dismissed the IRS whistleblowers’ claims. Smith also tweeted screenshots of the message, according to a report, which Lowell says are “complete fakes.”“In short, the images you circulated online are complete fakes,” he concludes.In reference to the IRS whistleblowers, who Lowell says are “claiming that title in an attempt to evade their own misconduct,” Lowell added that the interviews were “orchestrated recitations of mischaracterized and incomplete ‘facts’ by disgruntled agents who believed they knew better than the federal prosecutors who had all the evidence as they conducted their five-year investigation of Mr. Biden.”“Chairman Smith, it is easy when a committee does not operate with fairness and thoroughness and an adherence to rules and procedures to forward a false political narrative,” concluded Lowell in his letter.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/slap-on-the-wrist-gop-outraged-over-sweetheart-deal-handed-to-hunter-biden-1111346950.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

hunter biden, biden, us politics, law, irs, criminal investigation