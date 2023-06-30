https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/lavrov-holds-press-briefing-on-ukraine-current-international-agenda-1111562913.html
Lavrov Holds Press Briefing on Ukraine, Current International Agenda
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a briefing on foreign affairs in Moscow.
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the media on foreign affairs in Moscow. Lavrov is expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, including the humanitarian issues, as well as the present international agenda.
Earlier, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that some dishonorable strategies were used to persuade countries to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's plan at the meeting in Copenhagen to discuss a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis.
Sputnik comes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the media on foreign affairs in Moscow.
Lavrov is expected to discuss the situation in Ukraine, including the humanitarian issues, as well as the present international agenda.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!