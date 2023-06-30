International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/papal-envoy-patriarch-kirill-discuss-humanitarian-steps-on-ukraine-settlement---holy-see-1111576764.html
Papal Envoy, Patriarch Kirill Discuss Humanitarian Steps on Ukraine Settlement - Holy See
Papal Envoy, Patriarch Kirill Discuss Humanitarian Steps on Ukraine Settlement - Holy See
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday.
2023-06-30T11:36+0000
2023-06-30T11:36+0000
russia
patriarch kirill
pope francis
ukraine
russia
holy see
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111576249_0:1:3072:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_c9266397c2f6b79cd81b04648894ec4f.jpg
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday."He [Zuppi] had a fruitful meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, to whom he conveyed greetings from the Holy Father [Pope Francis] and with whom he also discussed humanitarian initiatives that could contribute to a peaceful solution [in Ukraine]," the Holy See said in a statement. The results of Cardinal Zuppi's two-day visit to Moscow will be presented to the pontiff, the statement added.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111576249_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98eb7a4aecb85860723696385658e8e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
patriarch kirill, ukraine settlement, patriarch kirill of moscow and all russia, cardinal matteo zuppi
patriarch kirill, ukraine settlement, patriarch kirill of moscow and all russia, cardinal matteo zuppi

Papal Envoy, Patriarch Kirill Discuss Humanitarian Steps on Ukraine Settlement - Holy See

11:36 GMT 30.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankCardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
VATICAN (Sputnik) - Earlier in the week, the Holy See said that the goal of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi's visit would be to "encourage gestures of humanity, that may contribute to promoting a solution to the tragic current situation, and to find ways to reach a just peace."
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday.
"He [Zuppi] had a fruitful meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, to whom he conveyed greetings from the Holy Father [Pope Francis] and with whom he also discussed humanitarian initiatives that could contribute to a peaceful solution [in Ukraine]," the Holy See said in a statement.
The results of Cardinal Zuppi's two-day visit to Moscow will be presented to the pontiff, the statement added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала