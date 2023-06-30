https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/papal-envoy-patriarch-kirill-discuss-humanitarian-steps-on-ukraine-settlement---holy-see-1111576764.html
Papal Envoy, Patriarch Kirill Discuss Humanitarian Steps on Ukraine Settlement - Holy See
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday.
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday."He [Zuppi] had a fruitful meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, to whom he conveyed greetings from the Holy Father [Pope Francis] and with whom he also discussed humanitarian initiatives that could contribute to a peaceful solution [in Ukraine]," the Holy See said in a statement. The results of Cardinal Zuppi's two-day visit to Moscow will be presented to the pontiff, the statement added.
VATICAN (Sputnik) - Earlier in the week, the Holy See said that the goal of Cardinal Matteo Zuppi's visit would be to "encourage gestures of humanity, that may contribute to promoting a solution to the tragic current situation, and to find ways to reach a just peace."
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine
, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday.
"He [Zuppi] had a fruitful meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, to whom he conveyed greetings from the Holy Father [Pope Francis] and with whom he also discussed humanitarian initiatives that could contribute to a peaceful solution [in Ukraine]," the Holy See said in a statement.
The results of Cardinal Zuppi's two-day visit to Moscow will be presented to the pontiff, the statement added.