https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/papal-envoy-patriarch-kirill-discuss-humanitarian-steps-on-ukraine-settlement---holy-see-1111576764.html

Papal Envoy, Patriarch Kirill Discuss Humanitarian Steps on Ukraine Settlement - Holy See

Papal Envoy, Patriarch Kirill Discuss Humanitarian Steps on Ukraine Settlement - Holy See

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday.

2023-06-30T11:36+0000

2023-06-30T11:36+0000

2023-06-30T11:36+0000

russia

patriarch kirill

pope francis

ukraine

russia

holy see

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111576249_0:1:3072:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_c9266397c2f6b79cd81b04648894ec4f.jpg

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope’s peace envoy to Ukraine, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday."He [Zuppi] had a fruitful meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, to whom he conveyed greetings from the Holy Father [Pope Francis] and with whom he also discussed humanitarian initiatives that could contribute to a peaceful solution [in Ukraine]," the Holy See said in a statement. The results of Cardinal Zuppi's two-day visit to Moscow will be presented to the pontiff, the statement added.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

patriarch kirill, ukraine settlement, patriarch kirill of moscow and all russia, cardinal matteo zuppi