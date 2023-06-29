https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/popes-envoy-zuppi-to-meet-with-patriarch-kirill-in-moscow-on-thursday-1111540094.html
Pope's Envoy Zuppi to Meet With Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Thursday
Pope's Envoy Zuppi to Meet With Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Thursday
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, will hold a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday, Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Giovanni d’Aniello said.
2023-06-29T07:09+0000
2023-06-29T07:09+0000
2023-06-29T07:09+0000
russia
pope francis
pope
patriarch kirill
moscow
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107795/84/1077958448_0:234:2813:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b5161814a257a2a93d22905f8e93a0.jpg
"[On Thursday] afternoon, we will meet with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, and in the evening there will be a church service, during which the cardinal will meet with the Catholic community," d’Aniello told the Rainews24 broadcaster.On Wednesday, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Moscow.Earlier in the week, the Holy See said that the goal of Zuppi's visit would be to "encourage gestures of humanity, that may contribute to promoting a solution to the tragic current situation, and to find ways to reach a just peace."In late May, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis had instructed Zuppi to carry out a mission that would contribute to easing tensions in the Ukraine conflict and pave the way for peace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraines-zelensky-rejects-popes-offer-of-mediation-1110331575.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107795/84/1077958448_42:0:2773:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe9adb18dc8dd04a11de0242a6344531.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pope's envoy zuppi, patriarch kirill, peace envoy for ukraine
pope's envoy zuppi, patriarch kirill, peace envoy for ukraine
Pope's Envoy Zuppi to Meet With Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Thursday
ROME (Sputnik) - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, will hold a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday, Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Giovanni d’Aniello said.
"[On Thursday] afternoon, we will meet with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, and in the evening there will be a church service, during which the cardinal will meet with the Catholic community," d’Aniello told the Rainews24 broadcaster.
On Wednesday, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis
' peace envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Moscow.
Earlier in the week, the Holy See said that the goal of Zuppi's visit would be to "encourage gestures of humanity, that may contribute to promoting a solution to the tragic current situation, and to find ways to reach a just peace."
In late May, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis had instructed Zuppi to carry out a mission that would contribute to easing tensions in the Ukraine conflict and pave the way for peace.