International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/popes-envoy-zuppi-to-meet-with-patriarch-kirill-in-moscow-on-thursday-1111540094.html
Pope's Envoy Zuppi to Meet With Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Thursday
Pope's Envoy Zuppi to Meet With Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Thursday
Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, will hold a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday, Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Giovanni d’Aniello said.
2023-06-29T07:09+0000
2023-06-29T07:09+0000
russia
pope francis
pope
patriarch kirill
moscow
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107795/84/1077958448_0:234:2813:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b5161814a257a2a93d22905f8e93a0.jpg
"[On Thursday] afternoon, we will meet with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, and in the evening there will be a church service, during which the cardinal will meet with the Catholic community," d’Aniello told the Rainews24 broadcaster.On Wednesday, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Moscow.Earlier in the week, the Holy See said that the goal of Zuppi's visit would be to "encourage gestures of humanity, that may contribute to promoting a solution to the tragic current situation, and to find ways to reach a just peace."In late May, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis had instructed Zuppi to carry out a mission that would contribute to easing tensions in the Ukraine conflict and pave the way for peace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraines-zelensky-rejects-popes-offer-of-mediation-1110331575.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107795/84/1077958448_42:0:2773:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe9adb18dc8dd04a11de0242a6344531.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pope's envoy zuppi, patriarch kirill, peace envoy for ukraine
pope's envoy zuppi, patriarch kirill, peace envoy for ukraine

Pope's Envoy Zuppi to Meet With Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Thursday

07:09 GMT 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov / Go to the mediabankPatriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ROME (Sputnik) - Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, will hold a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday, Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Giovanni d’Aniello said.
"[On Thursday] afternoon, we will meet with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, and in the evening there will be a church service, during which the cardinal will meet with the Catholic community," d’Aniello told the Rainews24 broadcaster.
On Wednesday, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Moscow.
Earlier in the week, the Holy See said that the goal of Zuppi's visit would be to "encourage gestures of humanity, that may contribute to promoting a solution to the tragic current situation, and to find ways to reach a just peace."
In late May, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis had instructed Zuppi to carry out a mission that would contribute to easing tensions in the Ukraine conflict and pave the way for peace.
Pope Francis arrives to a meeting with the Academic and Cultural world at the faculty of Information technology and Bionics of the Catholic University 'Peter Pazmany' during his visit in Budapest on April 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelensky Rejects Pope's Offer of Mediation
13 May, 21:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала