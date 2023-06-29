https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/popes-envoy-zuppi-to-meet-with-patriarch-kirill-in-moscow-on-thursday-1111540094.html

Pope's Envoy Zuppi to Meet With Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Thursday

Pope's Envoy Zuppi to Meet With Patriarch Kirill in Moscow on Thursday

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, will hold a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday, Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Giovanni d’Aniello said.

2023-06-29T07:09+0000

2023-06-29T07:09+0000

2023-06-29T07:09+0000

russia

pope francis

pope

patriarch kirill

moscow

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107795/84/1077958448_0:234:2813:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b5161814a257a2a93d22905f8e93a0.jpg

"[On Thursday] afternoon, we will meet with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, and in the evening there will be a church service, during which the cardinal will meet with the Catholic community," d’Aniello told the Rainews24 broadcaster.On Wednesday, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis' peace envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Moscow.Earlier in the week, the Holy See said that the goal of Zuppi's visit would be to "encourage gestures of humanity, that may contribute to promoting a solution to the tragic current situation, and to find ways to reach a just peace."In late May, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis had instructed Zuppi to carry out a mission that would contribute to easing tensions in the Ukraine conflict and pave the way for peace.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/ukraines-zelensky-rejects-popes-offer-of-mediation-1110331575.html

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pope's envoy zuppi, patriarch kirill, peace envoy for ukraine