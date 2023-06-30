International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/peas-in-a-pod-bidens-iran-negotiator-suspended-over-mishandling-of-classified-docs-1111584476.html
Peas in a Pod: Biden’s Iran Negotiator Suspended Over Mishandling of Classified Docs
Peas in a Pod: Biden’s Iran Negotiator Suspended Over Mishandling of Classified Docs
Federal investigators launched a probe into Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents in January after discovering several tranches of classified records at a Washington, DC-based think tank and the president’s Delaware home.
2023-06-30T16:43+0000
2023-06-30T17:05+0000
world
joe biden
rob malley
donald trump
state department
iran
iran nuclear deal
nuclear deal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106247/87/1062478795_0:131:1920:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_b80b3ab1cf080334dccc0a9d55880d40.jpg
Robert Malley, US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Iran, has been stripped of his security clearance and placed on unpaid leave while the State Department probes his alleged mishandling of classified documents.The diplomat, appointed to his post in January 2021 as the Biden administration began an attempt to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Iran nuclear deal, has been replaced by Abram Paley, his deputy, who will serve in the role on an acting basis.Malley’s team has played a central role in talks to restore the JCPOA. Earlier this month, amid stalled negotiations, media reported that Malley’s team was negotiating an informal “cooling-down understanding” with Tehran amid dashed hopes for a formal agreement, with the informal deal reportedly involving Iran curtailing its nuclear enrichment activities in exchange for the return of some Iranian funds frozen abroad in foreign banks.But the diplomat has also demonstrated his preparedness to serve as the "stick" if the eased sanctions "carrot" doesn’t work as intended. Earlier this year, while Iran’s mini-flotilla was sailing through "America’s backyard" in Latin America during its round-the-world journey, Malley threatened to slap secondary restrictions on “any person or entity conducting transactions that involve these ships.”The probe into Malley comes against the backdrop of a federal investigation into his boss, Joe Biden, who is accused of stashing classified documents across multiple locations, including the garage of his Delaware home, dating back to his days as Barack Obama’s vice president.Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner looking to challenge Biden in the 2024 election, is facing his own classified documents-related drama, and has been indicted on 37 federal charges for allegedly illegally stashing records at his Florida Estate. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that his authority as president endowed him with the power to declassify any secret document “just by thinking about it.” Federal prosecutors apparently don’t think so. Biden’s authority as vice president similarly did not endow him with the power to declassify documents at will.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/us-iran-quietly-seek-to-cool-tensions-with-understanding-on-tehrans-nuke-program---report-1111203849.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/audio-of-classified-war-plans-show-trump-refused-decades-long-push-to-attack-iran-1111512280.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106247/87/1062478795_305:0:1920:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc4cd01203439ded26bd8e9aacc93af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, joe biden, united states, negotiator, talks, negotiations
iran, joe biden, united states, negotiator, talks, negotiations

Peas in a Pod: Biden’s Iran Negotiator Suspended Over Mishandling of Classified Docs

16:43 GMT 30.06.2023 (Updated: 17:05 GMT 30.06.2023)
CC0 / / 'Top Secret' stamp
'Top Secret' stamp - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Federal investigators launched a probe into Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents in January after discovering several tranches of classified records at a Washington, DC-based think tank and the president’s Delaware home.
Robert Malley, US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Iran, has been stripped of his security clearance and placed on unpaid leave while the State Department probes his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
“I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” Malley said.
The diplomat, appointed to his post in January 2021 as the Biden administration began an attempt to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Iran nuclear deal, has been replaced by Abram Paley, his deputy, who will serve in the role on an acting basis.

Officials have not provided any additional details about the probe, what documents Malley is accused of mishandling, or whether any third parties were involved.

Malley’s team has played a central role in talks to restore the JCPOA. Earlier this month, amid stalled negotiations, media reported that Malley’s team was negotiating an informal “cooling-down understanding” with Tehran amid dashed hopes for a formal agreement, with the informal deal reportedly involving Iran curtailing its nuclear enrichment activities in exchange for the return of some Iranian funds frozen abroad in foreign banks.
The US (L) and Iranian flags. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
World
US, Iran Quietly Seek 'Understanding' on Tehran's Nuke Program - Report
16 June, 08:40 GMT
But the diplomat has also demonstrated his preparedness to serve as the "stick" if the eased sanctions "carrot" doesn’t work as intended. Earlier this year, while Iran’s mini-flotilla was sailing through "America’s backyard" in Latin America during its round-the-world journey, Malley threatened to slap secondary restrictions on “any person or entity conducting transactions that involve these ships.”
The probe into Malley comes against the backdrop of a federal investigation into his boss, Joe Biden, who is accused of stashing classified documents across multiple locations, including the garage of his Delaware home, dating back to his days as Barack Obama’s vice president.
Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner looking to challenge Biden in the 2024 election, is facing his own classified documents-related drama, and has been indicted on 37 federal charges for allegedly illegally stashing records at his Florida Estate. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that his authority as president endowed him with the power to declassify any secret document “just by thinking about it.” Federal prosecutors apparently don’t think so. Biden’s authority as vice president similarly did not endow him with the power to declassify documents at will.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with senior military leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2018. At right is new National Security Advisor John Bolton. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
Analysis
Audio of Classified War Plans Show Trump Refused Decades-Long Push to Attack Iran
27 June, 21:26 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала