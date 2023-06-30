https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/russian-forces-repel-five-ukrainian-attacks-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1111576869.html

Russian Forces Repel Five Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction - MoD

Russian Forces Repel Five Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction - MoD

The Russian armed forces have repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2023-06-30T11:42+0000

2023-06-30T11:42+0000

2023-06-30T11:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

donetsk

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462763_0:0:3161:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_82181ca7401277ec1b25aa6fb557f589.jpg

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian forces have continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Krasny Liman and Kupyansk directions. The Ukrainian military lost up to 160 soldiers in the Donetsk direction and up to 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the ministry added.Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired." Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, conceded on Wednesday that a military campaign was "not a walk in the park."

donetsk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, ukrainian attacks, russian defense ministry