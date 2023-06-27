https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/elon-musk-uneasy-over-possible-fallout-of-zaporozhye-nuke-plants-destruction-1111500473.html

Elon Musk Uneasy Over Possible Fallout of Zaporozhye Nuke Plant's Destruction

Elon Musk Uneasy Over Possible Fallout of Zaporozhye Nuke Plant's Destruction

Moscow earlier warned Kiev against incidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, urging the International Atomic Energy Agency to record all cases of attacks on the facility.

Elon Musk has expressed concern over American entrepreneur David Sacks’ article in which the author suggested that the US could start calling for the "Americanization" of the Ukraine conflict if the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is destroyed. Sacks declined to elaborate on what the "Americanization" of the Ukraine standoff means. Sacks also recalled in his piece published on Twitter that US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal recently introduced a resolution that provides NATO assistance-related Article 5 guarantees to Kiev “in the event that, among other things, a nuclear facility is destroyed in Ukraine."The entrepreneur argued that if the Zaporozhye facility “gets destroyed, we won’t know for sure who did it, but we can be sure that the media will reflexively blame it on Russia, as they ludicrously did with the destruction of Nord Stream [gas pipeline network]” in September 2022.According to Sacks, “This press dynamic” along with the Graham-Blumenthal resolution “actually creates a perverse incentive for someone to destroy” the Zaporozhye nuke plant “if they want to draw America deeper into the [Ukraine] conflict.”Referring to the White House’s intent to provide Kiev with the US-made F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, Sacks recollected that President Joe Biden had previously “sworn that America will not get directly involved [in the Ukraine standoff], on the grounds that that would start World War III, but he also promised not to provide F-16s [for the same reason. We know what happened with that promise.”The remarks come as Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik that the Ukrainian government is considering several provocation scenarios at the plant.This followed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejecting allegations by Ukraine and Western countries that Russia is going to blow up the Zaporozhye plant as nonsense. According to him, the repeated circulation of these allegations in Ukrainian and Western media indicates that an information war is being waged against Russia.The statement was preceded by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova telling reporters that Ukraine's Zaporozhye-related accusations against Moscow are covering up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the facility.Moscow considers statements by Kiev's representatives about threats to the NPP, allegedly created by the Russian side, as a "vile provocation," she added. Zakharova also said that repeated attempts had been made to persuade Kiev to refrain from provocations, including through the mediation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, but that “the Ukrainian side chose the path of escalation a long time ago and is not ready to move away from it.”The largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, the Zaporozhye nuke plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River. The facility went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident at the plant.

