https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/elon-musk-uneasy-over-possible-fallout-of-zaporozhye-nuke-plants-destruction-1111500473.html
Elon Musk Uneasy Over Possible Fallout of Zaporozhye Nuke Plant's Destruction
Elon Musk Uneasy Over Possible Fallout of Zaporozhye Nuke Plant's Destruction
Moscow earlier warned Kiev against incidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, urging the International Atomic Energy Agency to record all cases of attacks on the facility.
2023-06-27T15:00+0000
2023-06-27T15:00+0000
2023-06-27T15:00+0000
world
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye npp
explosion
elon musk
scenario
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111498991_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cd5be3500fb589efba82aed96f23c3a.jpg
Elon Musk has expressed concern over American entrepreneur David Sacks’ article in which the author suggested that the US could start calling for the "Americanization" of the Ukraine conflict if the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is destroyed. Sacks declined to elaborate on what the "Americanization" of the Ukraine standoff means. Sacks also recalled in his piece published on Twitter that US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal recently introduced a resolution that provides NATO assistance-related Article 5 guarantees to Kiev “in the event that, among other things, a nuclear facility is destroyed in Ukraine."The entrepreneur argued that if the Zaporozhye facility “gets destroyed, we won’t know for sure who did it, but we can be sure that the media will reflexively blame it on Russia, as they ludicrously did with the destruction of Nord Stream [gas pipeline network]” in September 2022.According to Sacks, “This press dynamic” along with the Graham-Blumenthal resolution “actually creates a perverse incentive for someone to destroy” the Zaporozhye nuke plant “if they want to draw America deeper into the [Ukraine] conflict.”Referring to the White House’s intent to provide Kiev with the US-made F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, Sacks recollected that President Joe Biden had previously “sworn that America will not get directly involved [in the Ukraine standoff], on the grounds that that would start World War III, but he also promised not to provide F-16s [for the same reason. We know what happened with that promise.”The remarks come as Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik that the Ukrainian government is considering several provocation scenarios at the plant.This followed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejecting allegations by Ukraine and Western countries that Russia is going to blow up the Zaporozhye plant as nonsense. According to him, the repeated circulation of these allegations in Ukrainian and Western media indicates that an information war is being waged against Russia.The statement was preceded by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova telling reporters that Ukraine's Zaporozhye-related accusations against Moscow are covering up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the facility.Moscow considers statements by Kiev's representatives about threats to the NPP, allegedly created by the Russian side, as a "vile provocation," she added. Zakharova also said that repeated attempts had been made to persuade Kiev to refrain from provocations, including through the mediation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, but that “the Ukrainian side chose the path of escalation a long time ago and is not ready to move away from it.”The largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, the Zaporozhye nuke plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River. The facility went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident at the plant.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/ukrainian-shelling-could-turn-europe-into-uninhabitable-radioactive-ruin-heres-why-1110822308.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/kiev-covers-up-plans-to-create-emergency-at-zaporozhye-npp-by-blaming-russia---moscow-1111442405.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111498991_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc5c213dfa327f6fe1f478a343d3983.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
elon musk, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, possible destruction of zaporozhye nuclear power plant, musk's concern over possible destruction of zaporozhy nuke plant
elon musk, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, possible destruction of zaporozhye nuclear power plant, musk's concern over possible destruction of zaporozhy nuke plant
Elon Musk Uneasy Over Possible Fallout of Zaporozhye Nuke Plant's Destruction
Moscow earlier warned Kiev against incidents at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, urging the International Atomic Energy Agency to record all cases of attacks on the facility.
Elon Musk has expressed concern over American entrepreneur David Sacks’ article in which the author suggested that the US could start calling for the "Americanization" of the Ukraine conflict if the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
is destroyed. Sacks declined to elaborate on what the "Americanization" of the Ukraine standoff means.
“Worrisome,” the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO commented on Twitter, of which he is also the owner.
Sacks also recalled in his piece
published on Twitter that US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal recently introduced a resolution that provides NATO assistance-related Article 5 guarantees to Kiev “in the event that, among other things, a nuclear facility is destroyed in Ukraine."
“Just coincidentally, the Ukrainian government […] started issuing warnings about Russian plans to blow up” the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, even though the facility “is under Russian control and blowing it up would have no strategic value,” Sacks tweeted, adding that “Ukrainian propaganda channels keep pumping this claim without evidence.”
The entrepreneur argued that if the Zaporozhye facility “gets destroyed, we won’t know for sure who did it, but we can be sure that the media will reflexively blame it on Russia, as they ludicrously did with the destruction of Nord Stream [gas pipeline network]” in September 2022.
According to Sacks, “This press dynamic” along with the Graham-Blumenthal resolution “actually creates a perverse incentive for someone to destroy” the Zaporozhye nuke plant “if they want to draw America deeper into the [Ukraine] conflict.”
Referring to the White House’s intent to provide Kiev with the US-made F-16 fighter jets
to Kiev, Sacks recollected that President Joe Biden had previously “sworn that America will not get directly involved [in the Ukraine standoff], on the grounds that that would start World War III, but he also promised not to provide F-16s [for the same reason. We know what happened with that promise.”
In an apparent nod to the Democratic Party, the entrepreneur warned that if the Zaporozhye facility “is destroyed, look for howls of outrage from the War Party seeking the ‘Americanization’ of the Ukraine war to begin.”
The remarks come as Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik that the Ukrainian government is considering several provocation scenarios at the plant.
Rogov stated that Kiev was also planning to use media as part of its provocation to accuse Moscow, among other things, of mining the plant, a claim that has already been refuted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission present at the facility. The Russian official warned that the possible provocation could be carried out before the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12.
This followed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejecting allegations by Ukraine and Western countries that Russia is going to blow up the Zaporozhye plant
as nonsense. According to him, the repeated circulation of these allegations in Ukrainian and Western media indicates that an information war is being waged against Russia.
The statement was preceded by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova telling reporters that Ukraine's Zaporozhye-related accusations against Moscow are covering up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the facility.
"This is yet another attempt to discredit Russia, to attribute non-existent intentions to us, and at the same time to cover up their criminal and, in fact, terrorist plans to create an emergency situation that could endanger the lives and health of both the population of the region and the residents of European countries," Zakharova stressed.
Moscow considers statements by Kiev's representatives about threats to the NPP, allegedly created by the Russian side, as a "vile provocation," she added. Zakharova also said that repeated attempts had been made to persuade Kiev to refrain from provocations, including through the mediation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, but that “the Ukrainian side chose the path of escalation a long time ago and is not ready to move away from it.”
The largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output, the Zaporozhye nuke plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River. The facility went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian forces, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident at the plant.