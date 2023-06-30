https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/watch-ka-52-alligator-helicopter-in-action-during-special-op-1111573865.html
Watch Ka-52 'Alligator' Helicopter in Action During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing the crew of a Ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missile strikes.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crew of a Ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter destroying two Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missile strikes.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
The Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter is a highly advanced attack helicopter designed and produced by Russia's Kamov design bureau. It features a coaxial rotor system, allowing for increased maneuverability and stability, as well as advanced avionics and weapons systems, including rockets, missiles, and guns.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crew of a Ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter destroying two Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missile strikes.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops
are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.