Watch Ka-52 'Alligator' Helicopter in Action During Special Op

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing the crew of a Ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missile strikes.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crew of a Ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter destroying two Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missile strikes.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.

2023

