International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/watch-ka-52-alligator-helicopter-in-action-during-special-op-1111573865.html
Watch Ka-52 'Alligator' Helicopter in Action During Special Op
Watch Ka-52 'Alligator' Helicopter in Action During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing the crew of a Ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missile strikes.
2023-06-30T10:50+0000
2023-06-30T10:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ka-52
russian defense ministry
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111574808_23:0:1371:758_1920x0_80_0_0_0f818495fa0c716fad0d1bd7768adf73.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crew of a Ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter destroying two Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missile strikes.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Ka-52 'Alligator' helicopter in action
Ka-52 'Alligator' helicopter in action
2023-06-30T10:50+0000
true
PT1M00S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111574808_192:0:1203:758_1920x0_80_0_0_b7fbbb812836a60679e930c159f3169e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ka-52 'alligator' helicopter, ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter, ukrainian armored vehicles
ka-52 'alligator' helicopter, ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter, ukrainian armored vehicles

Watch Ka-52 'Alligator' Helicopter in Action During Special Op

10:50 GMT 30.06.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter is a highly advanced attack helicopter designed and produced by Russia's Kamov design bureau. It features a coaxial rotor system, allowing for increased maneuverability and stability, as well as advanced avionics and weapons systems, including rockets, missiles, and guns.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the crew of a Ka-52 reconnaissance-strike helicopter destroying two Ukrainian armored vehicles with guided missile strikes.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after a number of postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала