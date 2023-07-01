https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/austria-to-join-european-air-defense-system---chancellor-1111608453.html
Austria to Join European Air Defense System - Chancellor
Austria to Join European Air Defense System - Chancellor
Germany and 13 NATO member countries signed a declaration on the creation of a more advanced European air defense system in October. The chancellor added that participation in the project will not affect Austria's neutrality.
"Austria will join the European Sky Shield air defense initiative," Nehammer said on Twitter. Nehammer noted that the Ukraine conflict and the increased "threat situation" were the main reasons for the country's joining the initiative. He also added that negotiations to enter the initiative are already underway, but participation in Sky Shield will not affect the neutrality of Austria. In October, Germany and 13 NATO member countries signed a declaration on the creation of a more advanced European air defense system.
Austria to Join European Air Defense System - Chancellor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austria will join the European Sky Shield air defense system, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday.
"Austria will join the European Sky Shield air defense initiative," Nehammer said on Twitter.
Nehammer noted that the Ukraine conflict and the increased "threat situation" were the main reasons for the country's joining the initiative. He also added that negotiations to enter the initiative are already underway, but participation in Sky Shield will not affect the neutrality of Austria.
In October, Germany and 13 NATO member countries signed a declaration on the creation of a more advanced European air defense system.