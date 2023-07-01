https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/hungarys-orban-weak-nations-will-perish-strong-will-survive-1111602762.html

Hungary's Orban: 'Weak Nations Will Perish, Strong Will Survive'

Hungary must strengthen its own defense capabilities, as the time will come when weak nations will perish, and only the strong ones will remain, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Saturday.

Hungary must strengthen its own defense capabilities and law enforcement agencies, as the time will come when weak nations will perish, and only the strong ones will remain, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.166 students of the Faculty of Law Enforcement were taking their oath of office at the event attended by Orban, Minister of the Interior Sandor Pinter, and Minister of National Defense Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky.The prime minister warned that the world is experiencing tremendous upheavals, and "strong people are greatly needed, because the truth is worth little without strength." Orban emphasized that Hungary must face up to the challenge that thousands of migrants from the south are "besieging our borders." In June, Viktor Orban had slammed the European Union's newly-adopted quotas for the equitable resettlement of migrants from the Middle East and across the Mediterranean Sea in EU member states.Addressing graduates on Saturday, the Hungarian PM emphasized that crime levels had gone down in the country, and today, "Hungary is one of the safest countries in Europe, or perhaps the safest," and we are all proud of that.As far back as in 2019, Viktor Orban has been urging the need for Hungary to beef up its military to defend itself.Orban also advocated for Europeans to be able to address security threats without US assistance. In 2022, the PM said that Hungary will speed up its defense development program to "radically increase our defense capabilities." He also emphasized that his country would not only refrain from supplying weapons to its neighbor, Ukraine, after the conflict there escalated, but would not permit such deliveries to transit through Hungarian territory. This was a matter of national security, Peter Szijjarto, minister of foreign affairs, underscored.On May 2-23, Hungary blocked the European Union from allocating its eighth €500 million aid package from the so-called European Peace Fund to pay for military assistance to the Kiev regime. Orban has insisted that the ongoing hostilities stem from a "failure of diplomacy." The politician has also offered especially harsh criticism of the European Union’s aggressively anti-Russian policies. Rather than pursuing a strategy of further ramping up tensions, the veteran Hungarian leader urged an immediate end to escalation by the West.

