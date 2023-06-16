https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/hungarys-orban-claims-only-trump-can-stop-ukraine-conflict-1111213248.html
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again voiced his support for Donald Trump on Friday and argued that only the former US president could stop the conflict in Ukraine.
"If there is a person in the Western world who can stop this war and make peace, it is former US President Donald Trump, and Hungary is interested in seeing a supporter of peace as the head of the United States," Orban said on Kossuth Radio. After the conflict, "the truth will remain with the supporters of a peace settlement," including Hungary, whose position has "moral righteousness," the Hungarian prime minister added. Trump has claimed on numerous occasions that had he been the US president he would have settled the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours. Ukraine's Western donors have repeatedly called on Russia to hold peace talks, while Ukraine has enshrined its refusal to negotiate in law. Moscow said it would be open to peace talks as long as Ukraine recognizes the territorial changes that have taken place in the course of the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, on the other hand, insists on the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity.
Hungary's Orban Claims Only Trump Can Stop Ukraine Conflict
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again voiced his support for Donald Trump on Friday and argued that only the former US president could stop the conflict in Ukraine.
"If there is a person in the Western world who can stop this war and make peace, it is former US President Donald Trump, and Hungary is interested in seeing a supporter of peace as the head of the United States," Orban said on Kossuth Radio.
After the conflict, "the truth will remain with the supporters of a peace settlement," including Hungary, whose position has "moral righteousness," the Hungarian prime minister added.
Trump
has claimed on numerous occasions that had he been the US president he would have settled the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours.
Ukraine's Western donors have repeatedly called on Russia to hold peace talks, while Ukraine has enshrined its refusal to negotiate in law. Moscow said it would be open to peace talks as long as Ukraine recognizes the territorial changes that have taken place in the course of the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan, on the other hand, insists on the restoration of Ukraine's full territorial integrity.