SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches ESA's 'Dark Universe' Mission
Macron Postpones Visit to Germany Amid Unrest in France
French President Emmanuel Macron has informed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that he will not be able to visit Berlin as scheduled next week due to unrest continuing in France, the German Presidency said on Saturday.
Macron's visit was scheduled to take place from July 2-4. The visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the German president's office added.This past Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a policeman in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked mass protests across the country.Macron has already been harshly criticized for leaving France amid protests on Wednesday to attend the concert of British singer Elton John in neighboring Belgium.
Macron Postpones Visit to Germany Amid Unrest in France

16:15 GMT 01.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALAIN JOCARDProtesters clash with police during a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre, on June 29, 2023.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French President Emmanuel Macron has informed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that he will not be able to visit Berlin as scheduled next week due to unrest continuing in France, the German Presidency said on Saturday.
"France's President Macron spoke on the phone today with German President Steinmeier and briefed him on the situation in his country. President Macron has asked that the planned state visit to Germany be postponed," the statement read.

The visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the German president's office added.

"The Federal President regrets the cancellation and has full understanding in view of the situation in our neighboring country. The Federal President is following the developments with great attention. He hopes that the violence on the streets can be ended as soon as possible and that social peace can be restored," the office said.

This past Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a policeman in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked mass protests across the country.
Macron has already been harshly criticized for leaving France amid protests on Wednesday to attend the concert of British singer Elton John in neighboring Belgium.
