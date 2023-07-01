https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/macron-postpones-visit-to-germany-amid-unrest-in-france-1111605837.html

Macron Postpones Visit to Germany Amid Unrest in France

Macron Postpones Visit to Germany Amid Unrest in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has informed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that he will not be able to visit Berlin as scheduled next week due to unrest continuing in France, the German Presidency said on Saturday.

2023-07-01T16:15+0000

2023-07-01T16:15+0000

2023-07-01T16:15+0000

world

france

emmanuel macron

germany

frank-walter steinmeier

protests

riots

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111566010_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cec426b9c90ff740441c8e0a69ca688c.jpg

Macron's visit was scheduled to take place from July 2-4. The visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the German president's office added.This past Tuesday, 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a policeman in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked mass protests across the country.Macron has already been harshly criticized for leaving France amid protests on Wednesday to attend the concert of British singer Elton John in neighboring Belgium.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/nearly-1000-people-detained-over-230-buildings-damaged-in-france-amid-unrest---reports-1111599059.html

france

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

macron postpones visit to germany amid unrest in france, riots in france, protests in france, french riots, french protests