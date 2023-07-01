https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/nearly-1000-people-detained-over-230-buildings-damaged-in-france-amid-unrest---reports-1111599059.html
Nearly 1,000 People Detained, Over 230 Buildings Damaged in France Amid Unrest - Reports
Nearly 1,000 People Detained, Over 230 Buildings Damaged in France Amid Unrest - Reports
Nearly 1,000 people have been detained in France overnight, around 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire during the continuing unrest in the country, French broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country's interior ministry.
2023-07-01T08:06+0000
2023-07-01T08:06+0000
2023-07-01T08:06+0000
world
france
paris
french interior ministry
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111587772_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_bd3f295d4c9f66d7587b3b9806bf5a14.jpg
The report said that 994 people had been apprehended and that the protesters caused material damage by starting 2,560 fires in public places. The unrest also affected 31 police departments, 16 offices of the municipal police and 11 gendarmerie barracks, the broadcaster reported. Additionally, the preliminary data showed that 79 police officers and gendarmes had been wounded during the protests, according to the French Interior Ministry. On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/over-45000-police-officers-mobilized-in-france-amid-unrest---interior-minister-1111591912.html
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111587772_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a47e4e40f69eda2121985e167cd34289.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
detained in france overnight, france unrest, unrest in the country
detained in france overnight, france unrest, unrest in the country
Nearly 1,000 People Detained, Over 230 Buildings Damaged in France Amid Unrest - Reports
PARIS (Sputnik) - Nearly 1,000 people have been detained in France overnight, around 1,350 cars and 234 buildings were set on fire during the continuing unrest in the country, French broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country's interior ministry.
The report said that 994 people had been apprehended and that the protesters caused material damage by starting 2,560 fires in public places.
The unrest also affected 31 police departments, 16 offices of the municipal police and 11 gendarmerie barracks, the broadcaster reported.
Additionally, the preliminary data showed that 79 police officers and gendarmes had been wounded during the protests
, according to the French Interior Ministry.
On Tuesday, Nahel M. was shot dead in the Paris suburb of Nanterre
after he had refused to comply with police orders during a traffic stop. The officer who pulled the trigger on the teenager has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is in custody. The fatal police shooting sparked riots across the country. Violent protesters have clashed with police and set fire to public buildings and vehicles.