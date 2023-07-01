https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/musk-vs-zuckerberg-how-two-tech-moguls-match-up-in-cage-fight-1111599438.html
Musk vs. Zuckerberg: How Two Tech Moguls Match Up in Cage Fight
Inforgraphics showing how Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could match up in a proposed mixed martial arts (MMA) cage fight.
Musk vs. Zuckerberg: How Two Tech Moguls Match Up in Cage Fight
New twists have emerged in the saga of a proposed mixed martial arts (MMA) cage fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta* boss Mark Zuckerberg.
Italy’s Ministry of Culture has dismissed recent reports of its officials offering to coordinate a fight
between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg at the historic Rome Colosseum, according to ministry insiders.
After unconfirmed reports previously surfaced in US media, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk, 52, was quick to respond, tweeting, “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum.” The tech mogul added that he needs to "work on my endurance," posting a link to the Colosseum fight scene from the British comedy Life of Brian.
The Twitter owner promised a few days earlier that he would start training if a proposed mixed martial arts (MMA) cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg were to take shape.
"I haven’t started training yet. So if this does happen, I will," Musk tweeted.
He added that the fight "might actually happen" and that it could go badly if Zuckerberg were to take the match seriously.
Musk tweeted earlier this month that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, with the Meta* co-founder shooting back by posting a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location.”
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more about how the two billionaires involved in business rivalry for years could weigh up against one another in a cage fight.
* banned in Russia over extremist activities