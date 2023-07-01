https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/weekly-news-wrap-up-russian-missile-strike-hits-ukrainian-command-center-will-us-attack-cuba-1111591506.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukrainian Command Center; Will US Attack Cuba?

A meeting of Ukrainian military officers and foreign mercenaries was hit by a Russian missile strike in the city of Kramatorsk.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A meeting of Ukrainian military officers and foreign mercenaries was hit by a Russian missile strike in the city of Kramatorsk. Also, President Biden seems to be dealing with a cognitive impairment and the EU will not decouple from China.Darryl Jones, attorney, and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Supreme Court has issued rulings on affirmative action and is expected to rule on student loan forgiveness soon.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Israel is putting forth a program for a massive expansion of settlements. Also, the US is angry at Israel for leaking information regarding Iran talks.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Democratic party can't be trusted to lead a revolution. Also, Donald Trump bragged about his regime change operations in Venezuela.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The 2024 presidential race is heating up, and President Biden faces harsh criticism of his neocon foreign policy. Also, Matt Gaetz wanted to attack Cuba, and the Ukrainian offensive had no chance.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

