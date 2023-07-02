https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/iran-urges-citizens-to-refrain-from-traveling-to-france-due-to-riots-1111627621.html

Iran Urges Citizens to Refrain From Traveling to France Due to Riots

Iran Urges Citizens to Refrain From Traveling to France Due to Riots

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday advised citizens against traveling to France, where unrest has continued throughout the week, and urged Paris to stop the violence.

2023-07-02T16:51+0000

2023-07-02T16:51+0000

2023-07-02T16:51+0000

world

iran

france

riots

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1e/1111565398_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_346c74106cfaeff7d9b0f55788f5863b.jpg

The foreign ministry's travel advisory also urged Iranians already in France to avoid unnecessary presence in the French cities and clash scenes for the duration of "insecure and unpredictable situation."Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a teenager of North African descent was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters.Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/macron-to-convene-minister-consultations-on-france-unrest-on-sunday-evening---reports-1111622489.html

iran

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests in france, riots in france, iran trolls france, french riots, unrest infrance