Macron to Convene Minister Consultations on France Unrest on Sunday Evening - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and several other ministers on Sunday evening to discuss the situation in the country, French broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Macron will host the consultations at Elysee Palace at 7:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT) in the presence of the prime minister, the interior minister and the justice minister, the broadcaster said. Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken in custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters. Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.

