International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/russian-forces-destroy-starlink-communication-station-near-artemovsk---mod-1111609695.html
Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Communication Station Near Artemovsk
Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Communication Station Near Artemovsk
Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian Starlink satellite communication station and a drone control center near Artemovsk (Bakhmut), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
2023-07-02T03:39+0000
2023-07-02T04:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donetsk
defense ministry
starlink
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462940_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_230e53ec2357d4e1417cfe7a1898ca92.jpg
"... the artillery of the group [of Russian forces] destroyed a Starlink communication station, a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles together with a Leleka-100 drone, a communication center and a pickup truck with an infantry group," the spokesperson said. In addition, Russian forces have repelled an attack by a Ukrainian assault group near the village of Berkhovka in the Artemovsk area. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia. Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/what-types-of-tanks-does-ukraine-have-and-how-many-are-left-1111604127.html
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462940_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fc9056d8929c16c139019224f67c8a7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, ukrainian starlink satellite communication station, russian defense ministry
russian forces, ukrainian starlink satellite communication station, russian defense ministry

Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Communication Station Near Artemovsk

03:39 GMT 02.07.2023 (Updated: 04:27 GMT 02.07.2023)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of a mortar unit charges a mortar, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian serviceman of a mortar unit charges a mortar, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian Starlink satellite communication station and a drone control center near Artemovsk (Bakhmut), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"... the artillery of the group [of Russian forces] destroyed a Starlink communication station, a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles together with a Leleka-100 drone, a communication center and a pickup truck with an infantry group," the spokesperson said.
In addition, Russian forces have repelled an attack by a Ukrainian assault group near the village of Berkhovka in the Artemovsk area.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.
A Ukrainian T-80 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2023
Military
What Types of Tanks Does Ukraine Have and How Many are Left?
Yesterday, 15:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала