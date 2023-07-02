https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/russian-forces-destroy-starlink-communication-station-near-artemovsk---mod-1111609695.html

Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Communication Station Near Artemovsk

Russian Forces Destroy Starlink Communication Station Near Artemovsk

Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian Starlink satellite communication station and a drone control center near Artemovsk (Bakhmut), a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

2023-07-02T03:39+0000

2023-07-02T03:39+0000

2023-07-02T04:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

donetsk

defense ministry

starlink

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111462940_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_230e53ec2357d4e1417cfe7a1898ca92.jpg

"... the artillery of the group [of Russian forces] destroyed a Starlink communication station, a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles together with a Leleka-100 drone, a communication center and a pickup truck with an infantry group," the spokesperson said. In addition, Russian forces have repelled an attack by a Ukrainian assault group near the village of Berkhovka in the Artemovsk area. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia. Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Artemovsk and Zaporozhye, the latter being of primary focus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/what-types-of-tanks-does-ukraine-have-and-how-many-are-left-1111604127.html

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukrainian starlink satellite communication station, russian defense ministry