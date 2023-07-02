https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/two-colombian-air-force-planes-crash-in-apiay---reports-1111609582.html
Two Colombian Air Force Planes Crash in Apiay - Reports
Two Colombian Air Force Planes Crash in Apiay - Reports
Two planes of the Colombian Air Force have crashed in the Meta department in central Colombia, media report.
2023-07-02T03:06+0000
2023-07-02T03:06+0000
2023-07-02T04:09+0000
world
colombia
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107074/83/1070748328_0:170:4806:2873_1920x0_80_0_0_8e47c1ca213b6bfacb531ffdfb283655.jpg
The planes crashed in the village of Apiay on Saturday, Heraldo del Norte said. In a video posted on social media, two planes are seen colliding and crashing to the ground. No details on casualties have been provided. A Colombian Air Force base is located in the village of Apiay. Judging by the footage posted by Heraldo del Norte on Twitter, the accident occurred on the territory of the base itself.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/superlight-sports-airplane-crash-in-czech-republic-leaving-one-dead-1111446322.html
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107074/83/1070748328_375:0:4431:3042_1920x0_80_0_0_609d760b48f746217a8411c2639742f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
colombian air force planes, planes crash
colombian air force planes, planes crash
Two Colombian Air Force Planes Crash in Apiay - Reports
03:06 GMT 02.07.2023 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 02.07.2023)
MEXICO CIT (Sputnik) - Two planes of the Colombian Air Force have crashed in the Meta department in central Colombia, media report.
The planes crashed
in the village of Apiay on Saturday, Heraldo del Norte said.
In a video posted on social media, two planes are seen colliding and crashing to the ground.
No details on casualties have been provided.
A Colombian Air Force base is located in the village of Apiay. Judging by the footage posted by Heraldo del Norte on Twitter, the accident occurred on the territory of the base itself.