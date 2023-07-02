International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/two-colombian-air-force-planes-crash-in-apiay---reports-1111609582.html
Two Colombian Air Force Planes Crash in Apiay - Reports
Two Colombian Air Force Planes Crash in Apiay - Reports
Two planes of the Colombian Air Force have crashed in the Meta department in central Colombia, media report.
2023-07-02T03:06+0000
2023-07-02T04:09+0000
world
colombia
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107074/83/1070748328_0:170:4806:2873_1920x0_80_0_0_8e47c1ca213b6bfacb531ffdfb283655.jpg
The planes crashed in the village of Apiay on Saturday, Heraldo del Norte said. In a video posted on social media, two planes are seen colliding and crashing to the ground. No details on casualties have been provided. A Colombian Air Force base is located in the village of Apiay. Judging by the footage posted by Heraldo del Norte on Twitter, the accident occurred on the territory of the base itself.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/superlight-sports-airplane-crash-in-czech-republic-leaving-one-dead-1111446322.html
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107074/83/1070748328_375:0:4431:3042_1920x0_80_0_0_609d760b48f746217a8411c2639742f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
colombian air force planes, planes crash
colombian air force planes, planes crash

Two Colombian Air Force Planes Crash in Apiay - Reports

03:06 GMT 02.07.2023 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 02.07.2023)
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara / Police and ambulance , Colombia (File)
Police and ambulance , Colombia (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CIT (Sputnik) - Two planes of the Colombian Air Force have crashed in the Meta department in central Colombia, media report.
The planes crashed in the village of Apiay on Saturday, Heraldo del Norte said.
In a video posted on social media, two planes are seen colliding and crashing to the ground.
No details on casualties have been provided.
A Colombian Air Force base is located in the village of Apiay. Judging by the footage posted by Heraldo del Norte on Twitter, the accident occurred on the territory of the base itself.
Plane Shadow - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2023
World
Superlight Sports Airplane Crash in Czech Republic Leaving One Dead
24 June, 16:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала