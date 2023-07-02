https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/ukraine-preparing-for-second-stage-of-counteroffensive-in-zaporozhye-region---official-1111610962.html

Ukraine Preparing for Second Stage of Counteroffensive in Zaporozhye Region - Official

Ukraine Preparing for Second Stage of Counteroffensive in Zaporozhye Region - Official

Ukrainian troops are preparing to attempt the second stage of a large-scale counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye region in the coming days, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik.

Ukrainian troops are preparing to attempt the second stage of a large-scale counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye region in the coming days, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik. He added that Ukrainian forces could concentrate the main blow for a breakthrough at any location of the front line. "Over the past four weeks, they have conducted the maximum number of attempts at reconnaissance in combat, offensive options, breakthroughs, studying our reaction and interaction of units, plus regular shelling of our rear in order to hit infrastructure facilities - bridges, transport hubs, units, depots with equipment and ammunition, airfields," Rogov told Sputnik. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

