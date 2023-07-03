https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/french-riots-legacy-of-the-colonial-past-or-result-of-free-immigration-1111642710.html

French Riots: Legacy of the Colonial Past or Result of Free Immigration?

French Riots: Legacy of the Colonial Past or Result of Free Immigration?

Tiberio Graziani, chairman at Vision & Global Trends International Institute for Global Analyses, and Alternative for Germany (AfD) MEP Gunnar Beck discussed the ongoing riots in France over the shooting of Nahel Merzouk.

2023-07-03T19:47+0000

2023-07-03T19:47+0000

2023-07-03T19:47+0000

france

rioting

riots

paris

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111635015_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3bc5ed3d3e032171360312e4ff0195b.jpg

The riots broke out in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 27 after police shot and killed 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, a delivery driver of Algerian heritage, after pulling over his car. The officer who fired the fatal shot was soon charged with manslaughter.Since then the unrest has spread across France to Lyon and Marseille, and even to neighbouring Belgium and Switzerland. One firefighter has been killed and hundreds of police and gendarmes injured. President Emmanuel Macron has drawn ridicule by blaming the violence on video games.Tiberio Graziani put the situation down to a number of factors — not just immigration but the lack of integration, France's colonial history and the Brussels-dictated attacks on workers and pensioners' rights by Macron and his predecessors that provoke the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vests) protests of recent years. Gunnar Beck said France had an "extremely liberal" immigration policy and a series of governments had "let the problem fester in the so-called bidon-villes in the banlieus." Eric Zemmour, the leader of the right-wing French Reconquête (Reconquest) party, has warned: "We are in the early stages of a civil war. This is an ethnic revolt.”Beck said the assault by rioters on the home of Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of the wealthy southern Parisian suburb of L'Haÿ-les-Roses, in which his wife suffered a broken leg, marked a "new stage" in the unrest.Graziani said immigration was the "workhorse" of Zemmour's party, but warned that "what we are seeing in France right now could happen in other parts of Europe."Both commentators agreed that Europe had learned nothing from the migrant crisis of 2015, which saw 2 million trafficked migrants from the Middle East and Africa settled in Europe, more than half of those in Germany, while thousands more drowned in the Mediterranean.The policies of European governments and the Brussels-based European Union "have not succeeded in managing, in one way or another, the so-called immigration issue in more than twenty years." Graziani said. "Even in countries considered more democratic and advanced, the problem of immigration and integration remains unresolved."Beck said Germany alone had accepted up to 7.5 million non-European migrants since 2018 alone.The police killing of Nahel Merzouk has drawn comparisons with the death of black US man George Floyd while resisting arrest by the Minneapolis police and the ensuing Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and riots. Could a European equivalent of BLM coalesce?But Beck noted that equivalents to BLM already exist on the eastern side of the Atlantic. "Most parties on the left, and some parties in the centre, have become the lobbyists for more immigration and more anti-racist measures to accommodate them."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/macron-asks-ministers-to-restore-order-in-france---reports-1111630755.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/nation-on-edge-violence-and-devastation-on-french-streets-1111634660.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/french-mayor-refuses-to-attend-meeting-with-macron-amid-riots-1111645940.html

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

rioting in france over the police shooting of nahel merzouk, is immigration the cause of unrest in france and across europe?