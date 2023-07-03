https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-to-receive-dozens-of-leopard-tanks-in-coming-weeks---germany-1111644554.html

Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - Germany

Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - Germany

Over the past weeks, the much-hyped Ukrainian "counteroffensive" resulted in severe losses for Kiev's forces, with multiple tanks and military vehicles being destroyed

2023-07-03T18:38+0000

2023-07-03T18:38+0000

2023-07-03T18:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

germany

boris pistorius

leopards

tanks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102248/12/1022481262_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_16663ec8afaea731e4df159938384071.jpg

Pistorius mentioned a military aid package to Kiev prepared in May.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday that Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbass and Zaporozhye regions in June.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-has-only-one-option-all-in-offensive-before-nato-summit-in-vilnius-1111641528.html

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine leopards, who sends leopards to ukraine, ukrainian tanks, who aids ukraine, how many tanks in ukraine, how many tanks destriyed in ukraine, ukraine counteroffensive