International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-to-receive-dozens-of-leopard-tanks-in-coming-weeks---germany-1111644554.html
Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - Germany
Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - Germany
Over the past weeks, the much-hyped Ukrainian "counteroffensive" resulted in severe losses for Kiev's forces, with multiple tanks and military vehicles being destroyed
2023-07-03T18:38+0000
2023-07-03T18:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
germany
boris pistorius
leopards
tanks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102248/12/1022481262_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_16663ec8afaea731e4df159938384071.jpg
Pistorius mentioned a military aid package to Kiev prepared in May.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday that Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbass and Zaporozhye regions in June.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-has-only-one-option-all-in-offensive-before-nato-summit-in-vilnius-1111641528.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102248/12/1022481262_58:0:966:681_1920x0_80_0_0_cacfd69669640606b58d4d0dbaf55e56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine leopards, who sends leopards to ukraine, ukrainian tanks, who aids ukraine, how many tanks in ukraine, how many tanks destriyed in ukraine, ukraine counteroffensive
ukraine leopards, who sends leopards to ukraine, ukrainian tanks, who aids ukraine, how many tanks in ukraine, how many tanks destriyed in ukraine, ukraine counteroffensive

Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - Germany

18:38 GMT 03.07.2023
© Flickr / cszarLeopard 2A5 tank
Leopard 2A5 tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
© Flickr / cszar
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Over the past weeks, the much-hyped Ukrainian "counteroffensive" resulted in severe losses for Kiev's forces, with multiple tanks and military vehicles being destroyed - all while Ukraine failed to damage Russian defenses.

"In the coming weeks, dozens of Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine provided by Germany and Denmark," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday in an interview with Polish press.

Pistorius mentioned a military aid package to Kiev prepared in May.
"Only in May, we prepared a new 2.7 billion euros [$3 million] aid package that includes other urgently needed weapons, as well as additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems," Pistorius added.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday that Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbass and Zaporozhye regions in June.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit loads ammunition for a DShK machine gun on the back a UAZ truck as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Running Out of Time — Russian Ex-General
16:26 GMT
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала