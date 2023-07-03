https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-to-receive-dozens-of-leopard-tanks-in-coming-weeks---germany-1111644554.html
Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - Germany
Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - Germany
Over the past weeks, the much-hyped Ukrainian "counteroffensive" resulted in severe losses for Kiev's forces, with multiple tanks and military vehicles being destroyed
2023-07-03T18:38+0000
2023-07-03T18:38+0000
2023-07-03T18:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
germany
boris pistorius
leopards
tanks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102248/12/1022481262_0:53:1025:629_1920x0_80_0_0_16663ec8afaea731e4df159938384071.jpg
Pistorius mentioned a military aid package to Kiev prepared in May.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday that Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbass and Zaporozhye regions in June.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-has-only-one-option-all-in-offensive-before-nato-summit-in-vilnius-1111641528.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102248/12/1022481262_58:0:966:681_1920x0_80_0_0_cacfd69669640606b58d4d0dbaf55e56.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine leopards, who sends leopards to ukraine, ukrainian tanks, who aids ukraine, how many tanks in ukraine, how many tanks destriyed in ukraine, ukraine counteroffensive
ukraine leopards, who sends leopards to ukraine, ukrainian tanks, who aids ukraine, how many tanks in ukraine, how many tanks destriyed in ukraine, ukraine counteroffensive
Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - Germany
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Over the past weeks, the much-hyped Ukrainian "counteroffensive" resulted in severe losses for Kiev's forces, with multiple tanks and military vehicles being destroyed - all while Ukraine failed to damage Russian defenses.
"In the coming weeks, dozens of Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine provided by Germany and Denmark," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday in an interview with Polish press.
Pistorius mentioned a military aid package to Kiev prepared in May.
"Only in May, we prepared a new 2.7 billion euros [$3 million] aid package that includes other urgently needed weapons, as well as additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems," Pistorius added.
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday that Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbass and Zaporozhye regions in June.
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.