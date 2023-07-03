https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-has-only-one-option-all-in-offensive-before-nato-summit-in-vilnius-1111641528.html

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Running Out of Time — Russian Ex-General

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Running Out of Time — Russian Ex-General

Kiev is preparing the second stage of the counteroffensive because the first, despite using huge amounts of Western military equipment and Ukrainian troops, did not bring results, intel veteran Leonid Reshetnikov told Sputnik.

Kiev is reportedly eager to receive an invitation to begin the process of joining NATO during the upcoming summit in Vilnius, according to a Ukrainian presidential aide.As Kiev expects a response to its membership application, which was submitted in September 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he will not attend the summit unless NATO leaders show "courage" in their decision.Leonid Reshetnikov, a retired lieutenant general of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told Sputnik that the second stage of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the battlefield is expected by the time the Vilnius summit opens in just ten days. According to him, the Kiev regime needs results in order to get decisions in favor of further arms and financial support, and even NATO membership.According to Reshetnikov, reports indicate the possibility of introducing new elements, such as major provocations, similar to when Ukrainians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.This offensive is expected to be launched before the upcoming summit in Vilnius. The ongoing nationwide mobilization signals growing understanding that Kiev’s current forces may not be sufficient to achieve a breakthrough.However, the primary objective for Ukraine remains to break through the Russian defense lines to reach the Sea of Azov and the border with Crimea, the expert noted.Reshetnikov likewise noted that the Ukrainian military is pursuing a strategy of sending inexperienced soldiers on frenzied attacks in a desperate bid to locate potential weak links in the Russian defense.The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny recently told Western media that it would be impossible to conduct an offensive without additional supplies of NATO ammunition and aircraft. Reshetnikov believes that these statements serve a dual purpose: to garner increased Western support and to justify the lack of success so far.In an attempt to explain Kiev's shortcomings, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has propagated the idea that Russian forces are conducting an offensive in four directions – Avdeyevka, Maryinka, Krasny Liman and Svatovo. However, Reshetnikov believes that this claim is purely a propaganda tactic to rationalize Ukrainian setbacks.As the Kiev regime prepares for the second phase of its counteroffensive, the prospects for success remain uncertain. Ukraine faces formidable challenges, including the need to revise tactics and strategy, the reliance on untapped reserves, and the potential introduction of new elements to tip the scales.The question remains whether these measures will be sufficient to break through the Russian defenses and achieve their "intended objectives". In the coming weeks, the world will see whether Ukraine's NATO-concerted efforts can produce the desired results, or whether more setbacks lie ahead.

