Kiev is preparing the second stage of the counteroffensive because the first, despite using huge amounts of Western military equipment and Ukrainian troops, did not bring results, intel veteran Leonid Reshetnikov told Sputnik.
16:26 GMT 03.07.2023 (Updated: 17:25 GMT 03.07.2023)
Kiev is preparing the second stage of the counteroffensive because the first, despite using huge amounts of Western military equipment and Ukrainian troops, did not bring results, Leonid Reshetnikov, a veteran Russian foreign intelligence official, told Sputnik.
Kiev is reportedly eager to receive an invitation to begin the process of joining NATO during the upcoming summit in Vilnius, according to a Ukrainian presidential aide.
As Kiev expects a response to its membership application, which was submitted in September 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he will not attend the summit unless NATO leaders show "courage" in their decision.
Leonid Reshetnikov, a retired lieutenant general of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told Sputnik that the second stage of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the battlefield is expected by the time the Vilnius summit opens in just ten days. According to him, the Kiev regime needs results in order to get decisions in favor of further arms and financial support, and even NATO membership.
"Faced with limited options, the Kiev regime has no other choice but to press on. This next phase involves a comprehensive review of tactics and strategy, coupled with the deployment of previously untapped reserves," he said.
According to Reshetnikov, reports indicate the possibility of introducing new elements, such as major provocations, similar to when Ukrainians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
“So far, that explosion hasn't had the desired result. Perhaps something along those lines, including possibly related to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. They are building up tension in this regard. It is possible that it will be used for the offensive," he stressed.
This offensive is expected to be launched before the upcoming summit in Vilnius. The ongoing nationwide mobilization signals growing understanding that Kiev’s current forces may not be sufficient to achieve a breakthrough.
“Such plans exist. But I repeat, their offensive is inevitable,” Reshetnikov noted.
However, the primary objective for Ukraine remains to break through the Russian defense
lines to reach the Sea of Azov and the border with Crimea, the expert noted.
“In the first stage, Ukrainian forces were unable to breach the initial line of Russian defenses. In response, the second stage is based on the hope that a protracted defense will exhaust the defenders psychologically and technologically," he said.
Reshetnikov likewise noted that the Ukrainian military is pursuing a strategy of sending inexperienced soldiers on frenzied attacks in a desperate bid to locate potential weak links in the Russian defense.
“However, the Russian defense lines have been fortified while, as far as we know, a significant part of the reserves have not been put in place. So the Ukrainian plans are very questionable," he noted.
The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Valery Zaluzhny recently told Western media that it would be impossible to conduct an offensive without additional supplies of NATO ammunition and aircraft. Reshetnikov believes that these statements serve a dual purpose: to garner increased Western support and to justify the lack of success so far.
“Nevertheless, it is important to note that Western assistance, while valuable, cannot single-handedly alter the situation on the ground. Substantial and sustained assistance would be required to have a significant impact," he said.
In an attempt to explain Kiev's shortcomings, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has propagated the idea that Russian forces are conducting an offensive in four directions – Avdeyevka, Maryinka, Krasny Liman and Svatovo. However, Reshetnikov believes that this claim is purely a propaganda tactic to rationalize Ukrainian setbacks.
“While Russian forces have adopted an active defense strategy that includes counterattacks and advances on enemy [Ukrainian] strongholds, these actions fall short of a full-fledged offensive. In the event of another failed counteroffensive, the Russian army may seize the opportunity to launch a counteroffensive of its own, taking advantage of a worn-out Ukrainian military," he said.
As the Kiev regime prepares for the second phase of its counteroffensive, the prospects for success remain uncertain. Ukraine faces formidable challenges, including the need to revise tactics and strategy, the reliance on untapped reserves, and the potential introduction of new elements to tip the scales.
The question remains whether these measures will be sufficient to break through the Russian defenses and achieve their "intended objectives". In the coming weeks, the world will see whether Ukraine's NATO-concerted efforts can produce the desired results, or whether more setbacks lie ahead.