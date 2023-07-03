https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/us-arms-daesh-in-syria-with-chemical-weapons--russian-intel-1111638392.html
US Arming Daesh in Syria With Chemical Weapons – Russian Intel
US Arming Daesh in Syria With Chemical Weapons – Russian Intel
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday that Washington arms jihadists with dangerous chemicals.
2023-07-03T11:29+0000
2023-07-03T11:29+0000
2023-07-03T12:17+0000
world
syria
svr
washington
daesh
al-qaeda
turkistan islamic party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101771/50/1017715078_0:0:2835:1595_1920x0_80_0_0_d3c4bd5cbbfc91fa391dd082d316b578.jpg
The SVR stressed that the US had handed over "missiles with warheads filled with poisonous substances" to the Daesh* terrorist organization in southern Syria. Deputy Commander of the US Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy is responsible for such operations in southern Syria and the Damascus region, the SVR added. About a third of Syria remains occupied, including by the United States, which controls oil and food producing regions east of the Euphrates River. Washington holds military camps on these territories and trains jihadists.Syrian officials have slammed the US and its allies over the dirty war, and demanded that all foreign forces not explicitly invited by the Damascus government leave the country, and allow Syria to restore full control over its internationally recognized borders.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Al-Qaeda and Islamic Party of Turkestan are terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other states
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/us-military-helicopter-mishap-left-22-service-members-injured-1111130489.html
syria
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101771/50/1017715078_181:0:2701:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_01b8d4d4df75da57d74e4e8f9f88b4d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, syrian civil war, jihadism, daesh, chemical weapons, americans use chemical weapons in syria, who uses chemical weapons, us chemical weapons in syria, us sends chemical weapons
syria, syrian civil war, jihadism, daesh, chemical weapons, americans use chemical weapons in syria, who uses chemical weapons, us chemical weapons in syria, us sends chemical weapons
US Arming Daesh in Syria With Chemical Weapons – Russian Intel
11:29 GMT 03.07.2023 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 03.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US administration is doing everything to disrupt the process of normalization between Syria and other Arab nations, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday, adding that Washington arms jihadists with dangerous chemicals.
"According to the information available in the SVR, the technique of their use was practiced in May in the Syrian province of Idlib by militants of the CIA-controlled local wing of Al-Qaeda*, the Hurras al-Din group, as well as extremists from the Islamic Party of Turkestan*. About 100 civilians were poisoned back then," the statement read.
The SVR stressed that the US had handed over "missiles with warheads filled with poisonous substances" to the Daesh* terrorist organization in southern Syria. Deputy Commander of the US Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy is responsible for such operations in southern Syria and the Damascus region, the SVR added.
"[US President Joe] Biden’s team is doing everything to disrupt the Arab-Syrian normalization, to discredit the leadership of Syria. For this purpose, provocations are being prepared, including with the use of chemical poisonous substances,” the statement added.
About a third of Syria remains occupied, including by the United States, which controls oil and food producing regions east of the Euphrates River. Washington holds military camps on these territories and trains jihadists.
Syrian officials have slammed the US and its allies over the dirty war, and demanded that all foreign forces not explicitly invited by the Damascus government leave the country, and allow Syria to restore full control over its internationally recognized borders.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Al-Qaeda and Islamic Party of Turkestan are terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other states