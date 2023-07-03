https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/us-arms-daesh-in-syria-with-chemical-weapons--russian-intel-1111638392.html

US Arming Daesh in Syria With Chemical Weapons – Russian Intel

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday that Washington arms jihadists with dangerous chemicals.

The SVR stressed that the US had handed over "missiles with warheads filled with poisonous substances" to the Daesh* terrorist organization in southern Syria. Deputy Commander of the US Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy is responsible for such operations in southern Syria and the Damascus region, the SVR added. About a third of Syria remains occupied, including by the United States, which controls oil and food producing regions east of the Euphrates River. Washington holds military camps on these territories and trains jihadists.Syrian officials have slammed the US and its allies over the dirty war, and demanded that all foreign forces not explicitly invited by the Damascus government leave the country, and allow Syria to restore full control over its internationally recognized borders.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), Al-Qaeda and Islamic Party of Turkestan are terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other states

