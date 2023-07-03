https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/white-house-urges-action-on-gun-laws-after-baltimore-block-party-shooting-1111640339.html

White House Urges Action on Gun Laws After Baltimore Block Party Shooting

The White House urged Congress on Monday to improve the national gun safety legislation after the shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, left 2 people killed and several dozens injured.

“Our communities can’t wait for action on common sense gun laws — Congress must act,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter. She expressed condolences to all affected by the tragedy, adding that it left countless others traumatized and grieving. A mass shooting occurred on Sunday in Baltimore during a block party. Local media reported that police launched an investigation into the incident.

