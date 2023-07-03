https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/white-house-urges-action-on-gun-laws-after-baltimore-block-party-shooting-1111640339.html
White House Urges Action on Gun Laws After Baltimore Block Party Shooting
White House Urges Action on Gun Laws After Baltimore Block Party Shooting
The White House urged Congress on Monday to improve the national gun safety legislation after the shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, left 2 people killed and several dozens injured.
2023-07-03T12:47+0000
2023-07-03T12:47+0000
2023-07-03T12:47+0000
americas
us
gun laws
us gun laws
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102631/82/1026318291_0:58:1024:634_1920x0_80_0_0_05432e5745744f44030ef1ec2c7e4891.jpg
“Our communities can’t wait for action on common sense gun laws — Congress must act,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter. She expressed condolences to all affected by the tragedy, adding that it left countless others traumatized and grieving. A mass shooting occurred on Sunday in Baltimore during a block party. Local media reported that police launched an investigation into the incident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/californias-newsom-proposes-28th-amendment-to-tackle-gun-access-1111015466.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102631/82/1026318291_179:0:1024:634_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc26308548130db541d7364fa9a3400.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, gun violence in us, gun violence, mass shooting, shooting
us, gun violence in us, gun violence, mass shooting, shooting
White House Urges Action on Gun Laws After Baltimore Block Party Shooting
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The White House urged Congress on Monday to improve the national gun safety legislation after the shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, left 2 people killed and several dozens injured.
“Our communities can’t wait for action on common sense gun laws — Congress must act,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.
She expressed condolences to all affected by the tragedy, adding that it left countless others traumatized and grieving.
A mass shooting occurred
on Sunday in Baltimore during a block party. Local media reported that police launched an investigation into the incident.