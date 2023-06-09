https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/californias-newsom-proposes-28th-amendment-to-tackle-gun-access-1111015466.html

California's Newsom Proposes 28th Amendment to Tackle Gun Access

California's Newsom Proposes 28th Amendment to Tackle Gun Access

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the US Constitution aimed at curbing gun access in response to the increasing number of mass shootings in America.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the US Constitution aimed at curbing gun access in response to the increasing number of nationwide mass shootings.The proposed amendment, according to Newsom, would not eliminate the Second Amendment or civilian gun ownership but would introduce measures such as raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, implementing universal background checks, imposing a waiting period for gun purchases, and banning the civilian purchase of assault weapons.During an interview with US media, Newsom expressed frustration over federal courts rolling back gun laws previously passed in California. He argued that a constitutional amendment would be an appropriate response to address the alarming rise in mass shootings across the country.Historically, no constitutional amendment proposed by a state has ever become law.Despite the challenges, Newsom intends to garner support for the amendment in state legislatures, emphasizing there is bipartisan backing for the measures outlined in his proposal. He believes the demand from constituents could sway lawmakers to support the amendment.Newsom also criticized recent federal court rulings that some gun-control advocates consider lenient, stating he doesn't want the US to become like Texas - in terms of gun laws.According to an April US poll, a majority of voters support gun control measures, with 87% favoring criminal background checks for gun purchases, 77% supporting a 30-day waiting period, and 61% supporting a ban on assault weapons.Last year, Newsom signed several gun safety bills into law in California that strengthened regulations on gun sales and dealers in the state.Statistics on mass shootings in the US by The Gun Violence Archive found:The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident involving four or more individuals shot or killed, excluding the shooter.

