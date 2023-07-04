https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/belarus-offers-to-host-monks-from-ukraines-kiev-pechersk-lavra-1111667014.html

Belarus Offers to Host Monks from Ukraine's Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

Belarus Offers to Host Monks from Ukraine's Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

The Belarusian Orthodox Church offered to host monks that are facing eviction by Ukraine at a historic monastery.

2023-07-04T23:11+0000

2023-07-04T23:11+0000

2023-07-04T23:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

kiev

ukraine

belarus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108863425_0:120:3213:1927_1920x0_80_0_0_b71818a587d473e38e89203cefa17943.jpg

"The Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church confirms that in the event of their forcible eviction from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the monks can continue their monastic life within the cloisters of the Belarusian Orthodox Church," the statement read. The Church council urged Ukraine to protect the cave monastery from being plundered and its clergy from being evicted after living there for decades. Access to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kiev will be limited from July 5, and people will be allowed to visit the territory of the Lavra from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the official website of the monastery. The head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's Synodal Information and Education Department, Metropolitan Clement, said Wednesday that the decision to limit the access to the Lavra was an obstacle to religious activity and the carrying out of religious rites. He added that the decision would not allow the faithful to attend the beginning of the liturgies, which begin before 9 o'clock, as well as pilgrims would not be able to get to worship in the caves. Tensions between the Ukrainian government and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church escalated last year after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The "lower" entrance to the monastery will be permanently closed starting Wednesday. Kiev accused the monks of violating the lease contract and ordered them to vacate the Lavra. Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said that the monks could stay in the Lavra as long as they joined the recently established non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which they refused.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230701/ukraine-orders-monks-to-leave-kiev-pechersk-lavra-by-july-4-1111606386.html

kiev

ukraine

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev-pechersk lavra, ukraine orthodox monks,