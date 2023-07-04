https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/french-president-says-peak-of-unrest-in-country-now-over-1111661072.html
France's Macron Claims Peak of Unrest Now Over
"The peak that we saw in the first evenings has passed," Macron said, speaking at the Elysee Palace at a meeting with the heads of the 220 communes most affected by the unrest in the country.
France's Macron Claims Peak of Unrest Now Over
14:19 GMT 04.07.2023 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 04.07.2023)
PARIS (Sputnik) - The peak of the riots that broke out in France last week has passed, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
"The peak that we saw in the first evenings has passed," Macron said, speaking at the Elysee Palace at a meeting with the heads of the 220 communes most affected by the unrest in the country.
At the same time, Macron said that he would closely monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks. The French leader noted that the priority was to establish "a lasting order."
On Monday, the mayor of Bry-sur-Marne commune in the Val-de-Marne department in the eastern suburbs of Paris, Charles Aslangul, refused to attend the meeting of mayors with Macron, saying that the "head of state must lead and restore order without concessions, and not organize receptions."
France has been gripped by unrest since last Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.
The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred the protesters.
Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions as well as injuries sustained by police officers.