France's Macron Claims Peak of Unrest Now Over

14:19 GMT 04.07.2023 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 04.07.2023)
© AFP 2023 / SARAH MEYSSONNIERFrench President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda during the Weimar Triangle Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on June 12, 2023
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda during the Weimar Triangle Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on June 12, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
PARIS (Sputnik) - The peak of the riots that broke out in France last week has passed, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
"The peak that we saw in the first evenings has passed," Macron said, speaking at the Elysee Palace at a meeting with the heads of the 220 communes most affected by the unrest in the country.
At the same time, Macron said that he would closely monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks. The French leader noted that the priority was to establish "a lasting order."
On Monday, the mayor of Bry-sur-Marne commune in the Val-de-Marne department in the eastern suburbs of Paris, Charles Aslangul, refused to attend the meeting of mayors with Macron, saying that the "head of state must lead and restore order without concessions, and not organize receptions."
France has been gripped by unrest since last Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris.
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. After six years in power, French President Emmanuel Macron appears further weakened by days of rioting over the death of a teen killed by police that come on top of a series of other challenges at home, leading domestic politics to impede his influence abroad. Macron was forced to delay his state visit to Germany meant to show the strength of the friendship between both nations after recent disputes over on issues including energy, defense and the economy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
World
Losses From Riots in France Estimated at $1Bln
Yesterday, 20:57 GMT
The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred the protesters.
Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has reported daily detentions as well as injuries sustained by police officers.
