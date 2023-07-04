Meta's Rival to Twitter Drops on App Store, Expected to Launch July 6

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/metas-rival-to-twitter-drops-on-app-store-expected-to-launch-july-6-1111650000.html

Threads appeared for pre-order on Monday in the Apple App Store, and may be available for consumers to begin downloading on July 6. The app may rival Twitter, which is currently dealing with its own publicity issues.

Threads appeared for pre-order on Monday in the Apple App Store, where it indicates users will be able to begin downloading on July 6. "Say more with Threads - Instagram’s text-based conversation app," the text on the app store says. The move comes the same day Elon Musk's Twitter announced that all users must be "Verified" to access TweetDeck. Over the weekend, Musk outraged many Twitter users by imposing limits on the number of posts that can be read per day. In order to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, Musk said verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day and unverified accounts 600 posts per day. Meanwhile, talks are underway for Musk to engage in a mixed martial arts "cage" match with Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, The New York Times reported, citing Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship sports franchise.

