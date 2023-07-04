https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/poverty-and-covid-pandemic-isolation-at-root-of-baltimore-street-party-shooting-1111654788.html

Poverty and COVID Pandemic Isolation at Root of Baltimore Street Party Shooting

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Maryland chapter Vice-President Joshua Harris laid out the social factors behind the July 2 mass shooting at a community youth event in Baltimore that killed two.

Chronic poverty coupled with the isolation of the COVID-19 lockdowns are the root causes of the Baltimore block party shooting, says a local civil rights leaderThe Baltimore Police Department has still not named any suspects in the shooting that left two dead and 28 wounded, 15 of those children, on Sunday July 2.Joshua Harris, vice-president of the NAACP chapter in nearby Maryland, told Sputnik that the majority-black city near Washington DC is blighted by poverty and social alienation.He explained that the party at the Brooklyn Homes housing project was an annual community event intended to "keep teenagers out of trouble" in a city that sees around 300 murders every year, and where there were 84 gunshot victims aged 17 or younger in 2022 alone.He also blamed the COVID-19 lockdowns for increasing the existing social alienation among Baltimore's youth. "We saw this really exacerbated by the pandemic and those that are impacted," Harris stressed. "We know that violence is clearly a public health issue, but we have to really talk about the root causes." Another factor to blame was the "ease of access to weapons" in American cities, he added."Whether they be stolen weapons or not, there's seems to be an ease of access, unlimited supply of guns flooding our streets, not just in Baltimore, but around the country," Harris said.For more in-depth analysis of major news events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.

