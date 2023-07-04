https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/poverty-and-covid-pandemic-isolation-at-root-of-baltimore-street-party-shooting-1111654788.html
Poverty and COVID Pandemic Isolation at Root of Baltimore Street Party Shooting
Poverty and COVID Pandemic Isolation at Root of Baltimore Street Party Shooting
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Maryland chapter Vice-President Joshua Harris laid out the social factors behind the July 2 mass shooting at a community youth event in Baltimore that killed two.
2023-07-04T11:50+0000
2023-07-04T11:50+0000
2023-07-04T11:50+0000
us
baltimore
americas
naacp
national association for the advancement of colored people (naacp)
baltimore police department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111654541_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_538ff25339ab9573f66f56d2f69f8f5d.jpg
Chronic poverty coupled with the isolation of the COVID-19 lockdowns are the root causes of the Baltimore block party shooting, says a local civil rights leaderThe Baltimore Police Department has still not named any suspects in the shooting that left two dead and 28 wounded, 15 of those children, on Sunday July 2.Joshua Harris, vice-president of the NAACP chapter in nearby Maryland, told Sputnik that the majority-black city near Washington DC is blighted by poverty and social alienation.He explained that the party at the Brooklyn Homes housing project was an annual community event intended to "keep teenagers out of trouble" in a city that sees around 300 murders every year, and where there were 84 gunshot victims aged 17 or younger in 2022 alone.He also blamed the COVID-19 lockdowns for increasing the existing social alienation among Baltimore's youth. "We saw this really exacerbated by the pandemic and those that are impacted," Harris stressed. "We know that violence is clearly a public health issue, but we have to really talk about the root causes." Another factor to blame was the "ease of access to weapons" in American cities, he added."Whether they be stolen weapons or not, there's seems to be an ease of access, unlimited supply of guns flooding our streets, not just in Baltimore, but around the country," Harris said.For more in-depth analysis of major news events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/authorities-announce-20000-reward-for-information-about-baltimore-shooting-suspects-1111646499.html
baltimore
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111654541_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5083b7eb3564ab16040ce9b144cf18ab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
july 2 2023 baltimore block party mass shooting, poverty among black youth in american cities, is poverty or gun ownership to blame for violence in the us?
july 2 2023 baltimore block party mass shooting, poverty among black youth in american cities, is poverty or gun ownership to blame for violence in the us?
Poverty and COVID Pandemic Isolation at Root of Baltimore Street Party Shooting
Police in Baltimore are still trying to identify suspects in the July 2 mass shooting at a community youth event. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Maryland chapter Vice-President Joshua Harris laid out the social factors behind the attack.
Chronic poverty coupled with the isolation of the COVID-19 lockdowns are the root causes of the Baltimore block party shooting, says a local civil rights leader
The Baltimore Police Department has still not named any suspects in the shooting that left two dead and 28 wounded, 15 of those children, on Sunday July 2.
Joshua Harris, vice-president of the NAACP chapter in nearby Maryland, told Sputnik
that the majority-black city near Washington DC is blighted by poverty and social alienation.
He explained that the party at the Brooklyn Homes housing project was an annual community event intended to "keep teenagers out of trouble" in a city that sees around 300 murders every year, and where there were 84 gunshot victims aged 17 or younger in 2022 alone.
"We really can't have the conversation about the increase in gun violence or even particularly the increasing number around youth, if we're not talking about the increase in the poverty and the poverty gap," Harris said.
He also blamed the COVID-19 lockdowns for increasing the existing social alienation among Baltimore's youth.
"We saw this really exacerbated by the pandemic and those that are impacted," Harris stressed. "We know that violence is clearly a public health issue, but we have to really talk about the root causes."
"This is a public housing community, many who may feel a sense of hopelessness," the activist said. "Then combine that with the isolation that occurred over a period of the pandemic from real interpersonal interaction and inability to really register with each other as human beings."
Another factor to blame was the "ease of access to weapons" in American cities, he added.
"Whether they be stolen weapons or not, there's seems to be an ease of access, unlimited supply of guns flooding our streets, not just in Baltimore, but around the country," Harris said.
For more in-depth analysis of major news events, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.