Dozens of States Confirmed Participation in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 - Russian Official

Dozens of countries have confirmed their participation in September's Eastern Economic Forum 2023 in the Russian city of Vladivostok, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Wednesday.

Dozens of countries have confirmed their participation in September's Eastern Economic Forum 2023 in the Russian city of Vladivostok, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said on Wednesday."We are working on the confirmation of arrivals. A whole number of countries have confirmed participation in the EEF. I am not going to name the leaders of these countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handles such negotiations. Leaders of states will be on the territory of Vladivostok, but the list of countries will be uncovered later," Trutnev told reporters. The EEF will be held from September 10-13 in Vladivostok. The forum brings together political leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives of public organizations from the Far East and Russia, as well as the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

