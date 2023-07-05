International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/kievs-counteroffensive-not-going-as-hoped---romanias-prime-minister-1111667524.html
Kiev's Counteroffensive Not Going As 'Hoped' - Romania's Prime Minister
Kiev's Counteroffensive Not Going As 'Hoped' - Romania's Prime Minister
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu admitted on Tuesday during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the Ukraine counteroffensive will not end the war as they hoped.
2023-07-05T02:01+0000
2023-07-05T02:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
olaf scholz
romania
ukraine
kiev
marcel ciolacu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111667364_0:0:780:440_1920x0_80_0_0_aa31dad865a14355430257284fa86984.jpg
"Unfortunately, the conflict will be a long one. I think we could have hoped that this conflict would end with the counteroffensive. However, unfortunately, we know that it is not possible. Open data does not give us confidence in this," Ciolacu told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance in three sectors: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (fka Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that the Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbas and Zaporozhye regions in June.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/ukraine-has-only-one-option-all-in-offensive-before-nato-summit-in-vilnius-1111641528.html
romania
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111667364_91:0:678:440_1920x0_80_0_0_f7a3fbf38a18f064314ddcee55c3a5c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine counteroffensive, romania, germany, counteroffensive progress
ukraine counteroffensive, romania, germany, counteroffensive progress

Kiev's Counteroffensive Not Going As 'Hoped' - Romania's Prime Minister

02:01 GMT 05.07.2023
CC BY 4.0 / Bogdan2020B / Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu 2021
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2023
CC BY 4.0 / Bogdan2020B /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that Europe knows it is impossible to end the Ukraine conflict with the counteroffensive, as has been illustrated by the events.
"Unfortunately, the conflict will be a long one. I think we could have hoped that this conflict would end with the counteroffensive. However, unfortunately, we know that it is not possible. Open data does not give us confidence in this," Ciolacu told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance in three sectors: South Donetsk, Artemovsk (fka Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, with the latter being the primary focus.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit loads ammunition for a DShK machine gun on the back a UAZ truck as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Counteroffensive Running Out of Time — Russian Ex-General
3 July, 16:26 GMT
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that the Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbas and Zaporozhye regions in June.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала