https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/malaysian-foreign-minister-calls-for-serious-reform-of-un-1111676487.html

Malaysian Foreign Minister Calls for Serious Reform of UN

Malaysian Foreign Minister Calls for Serious Reform of UN

The United Nations needs to undergo critical reforms to be effective, as the world is facing serious challenges, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said on Wednesday.

2023-07-05T13:10+0000

2023-07-05T13:10+0000

2023-07-05T13:10+0000

world

the united nations (un)

malaysia

non-aligned movement (nam)

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111490671_0:197:2943:1852_1920x0_80_0_0_f2bd3467a88623f4c185f165536dc119.jpg

The UN needs serious reforms, and when the world is facing serious challenges, those reforms can prove useful, the minister stated in his address during the session of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. Malaysia is also concerned with the increase in hateful statements and actions, such as the burning of the Quran in Sweden, around the world, he noted. The minister also pointed to the security threats in the South China Sea. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization which dedicates itself to representing the interests and aspirations of developing states.

malaysia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united nations, united nations reform, non-aligment movement, un reform, malaysia