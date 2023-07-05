International
Malaysian Foreign Minister Calls for Serious Reform of UN
The United Nations needs to undergo critical reforms to be effective, as the world is facing serious challenges, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said on Wednesday.
The UN needs serious reforms, and when the world is facing serious challenges, those reforms can prove useful, the minister stated in his address during the session of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku. Malaysia is also concerned with the increase in hateful statements and actions, such as the burning of the Quran in Sweden, around the world, he noted. The minister also pointed to the security threats in the South China Sea. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization which dedicates itself to representing the interests and aspirations of developing states.
united nations, united nations reform, non-aligment movement, un reform, malaysia
united nations, united nations reform, non-aligment movement, un reform, malaysia

13:10 GMT 05.07.2023
© Sputnik / Roman MakhmutovUnited Nations General Assembly
© Sputnik / Roman Makhmutov
BAKU (Sputnik) - The United Nations needs to undergo critical reforms to be effective, as the world is facing serious challenges, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said on Wednesday.
The UN needs serious reforms, and when the world is facing serious challenges, those reforms can prove useful, the minister stated in his address during the session of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.
Malaysia is also concerned with the increase in hateful statements and actions, such as the burning of the Quran in Sweden, around the world, he noted. The minister also pointed to the security threats in the South China Sea.
The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is an international organization which dedicates itself to representing the interests and aspirations of developing states.
