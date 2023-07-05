https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/nato-likely-to-reaffirm-its-russia-policy-at-vilnius-summit-calling-it-threat-1111670972.html
NATO Likely to Reaffirm Its Russia Policy at Vilnius Summit Calling It Threat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is most likely to reaffirm its policy toward Russia at the upcoming summit in Vilnius, continuing to consider Moscow as a direct threat to the bloc based on statements and actions by the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
"The course [toward Russia] was set by previous decisions at NATO summits where Russia was called a direct threat to the alliance. Based on political statements, actions, focus of military development and planning of unstoppable support for Ukraine so as to inflict a strategic defeat
on Russia, it is this course that will be reaffirmed in Vilnius," Grushko said.
At the summit in Madrid last year, NATO leaders adopted the 2022 Strategic Concept where Russia is declared "the most significant and direct threat
" to security of the alliance and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area
.
The NATO summit will be held from July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.