NATO Chief Says Allies Not Discussing Ukraine's Accession
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Monday that allies were not talking about sending a formal invitation to Ukraine to join the 31-nation bloc ahead of the Vilnius summit in July.
2023-06-19T15:09+0000
2023-06-19T15:09+0000
The allies agreed at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest that Ukraine would become a NATO member in future, but they have repeatedly refused to offer it a timeline with specific dates by which it can join the alliance, despite pleas from Kiev.
russia-nato showdown, nato expansion, nato accession, ukrainian crisis, ukraine nato
15:09 GMT 19.06.2023
World
