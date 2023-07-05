https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/over-100-injured-18-killed-during-independence-day-extended-weekend-in-us---portal-1111681726.html

Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 injured in mass shootings in the United States during the Independence Day extended weekend, the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday.

Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 injured in mass shootings in the United States during the Independence Day extended weekend, the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday. "Fourth of July extended weekend mass shootings: 17 mass shootings...18 killed - 102 injured," it said. In Baltimore, the largest city close to the US capital, two people were killed and some 30 injured in a shooting on Sunday. After the incident, the Biden administration urged Congress to improve national gun safety legislation.

