International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/over-100-injured-18-killed-during-independence-day-extended-weekend-in-us---portal-1111681726.html
Over 100 Injured, 18 Killed During Independence Day Extended Weekend in US - Portal
Over 100 Injured, 18 Killed During Independence Day Extended Weekend in US - Portal
Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 injured in mass shootings in the United States during the Independence Day extended weekend, the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday.
2023-07-05T17:03+0000
2023-07-05T17:04+0000
americas
district of columbia
baltimore
gun violence
shooting
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae5388ed5753da8662a0a338d72cb8a.jpg
Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 injured in mass shootings in the United States during the Independence Day extended weekend, the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday. "Fourth of July extended weekend mass shootings: 17 mass shootings...18 killed - 102 injured," it said. In Baltimore, the largest city close to the US capital, two people were killed and some 30 injured in a shooting on Sunday. After the incident, the Biden administration urged Congress to improve national gun safety legislation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/booze-and-constitution-blamed-for-annual-spate-of-us-independence-day-shootings-1111672681.html
americas
district of columbia
baltimore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094979947_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91b278492c2b2e8927aed838927694d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, shooting in us, independence shooting, gun violence,
us, shooting in us, independence shooting, gun violence,

Over 100 Injured, 18 Killed During Independence Day Extended Weekend in US - Portal

17:03 GMT 05.07.2023 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 05.07.2023)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaWashington Metropolitan Police
Washington Metropolitan Police - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The shooting incidents occurred in 13 US states and in the District of Columbia
Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 injured in mass shootings in the United States during the Independence Day extended weekend, the Gun Violence Archive portal said on Wednesday.
"Fourth of July extended weekend mass shootings: 17 mass shootings...18 killed - 102 injured," it said.
People watch the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York, Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2023
Americas
Booze and Constitution Blamed for Annual Spate of US Independence Day Shootings
11:40 GMT
In Baltimore, the largest city close to the US capital, two people were killed and some 30 injured in a shooting on Sunday. After the incident, the Biden administration urged Congress to improve national gun safety legislation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала